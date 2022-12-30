Avery Pohl

On today’s General Hospital recap:

It's New Year's Eve in Port Charles ...

At the Haunted Star, someone watches Trina and Spencer on the deck and we see the masked hooker behind them. (that certainly looks like the body of a man or a very flat chested woman.) Maxie finds them and they head in and away from the hooker.

Meanwhile Austin tries to convince Britt to stay in town. Britt notices her hand shaking and hesitates to cut her cake. Terry steps in and does it for her.

Finn checks in with Liz who tells him there is no baby and Finn offers his condolences. Liz asks that he not tell her boys which he promises not to. Terry’s there to offer Liz a hug.

Brad rolls out a television which plays photos of a young and growing Britt, followed by behind the scenes shots of Kelly Thiebaud with various cast members. (Someone was cutting onions, while sweeping up dust around here) Britt tearfully thanks everyone.

Dante and Sam spend time alone together at Kelly's. Josslyn comes in looking for Cameron, but is told he's out and Dante offers to have her celebrate the new year with them. Josslyn tells them she's decided to become a doctor. She mentions wanting Esme to be caught and, Dante tells her they don't know for sure that it's Esme. She shouldn’t jump to conclusions like Sonny did with Dex.

Josslyn mentions that Dante is stuck in the middle with his father and is making excuses for Sonny. She says Sonny lets others put their lives on the line so he can get richer. Josslyn says she's not grateful for Sonny's current protection. Sam tells her not to waste time on Sonny.

Nikolas tells Laura that he'll go down as well as Victor and she worries what he's done to go so low. Laura says there's nothing he could do that would make her love him less, and she won't let Victor win. Nikolas thinks he should have stayed dead but Laura disagrees. She says he is needed and not to give in to Victor and to belong to himself. Laura says they'll be just fine if they stick together.

Michael and Willow spend a quiet night at home discussing all the fun things they'll be doing next Christmas with their new baby. Willow worries that she may not be here next year then apologizes for bringing things down. The two express their feelings for each other. Michael gets down on one knee and proposes to Willow, who says yes.

Esme promises Ace that everything will be fine, then strikes the match and lights her tree on fire, setting off the smoke detector. Nikolas comes running in with a fire extinguisher allowing Esme to escape to the parapet. When Nikolas points out that there is only one way off, Esme doubles down and gets up onto the wall of the parapet.

Esme says she survived the drop before and will again, throwing herself off into the water below. (Did not have that on my bingo card for today).

After the countdown to the new year, Britt slips out.

The hooker is on the docks with Josslyn and raises the hook.

(Eh, it's not like Josslyn will die, I mean, Christmas and my birthday are over for the year. Pretty sure Dex will come to the rescue again, since it's been 4 days since he last rescued her. Though I should be grateful they didn't kill off Britt, allowing Kelly to return at some point. Twould have been better to end on Esme's swan dive which was the true gasp out loud, holy crap moment of the episode).

**Happy New Year to one and all and a healthy 2023**

Keep checking back for the latest General Hospital recaps!