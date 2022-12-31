Skip to main content

BREAKING NEWS: Broadcast Legend Barbara Walters Dead at 93

Barbara Walters

Broadcast and journalism icon Barbara Walters has died at the age of 93, according to ABC News.

"We were all influenced by Barbara Walters," ABC News' David Muir said in a tribute Friday, remembering Walters as an "extraordinary human being, journalist, pioneer, legend."

"She broke barriers behind the scenes and she broke news on-camera. She got people to say things they never would've said to another journalist."

From being a writer on CBS’ The Morning Show to co-hosting Today on NBC and anchoring 20/20 on ABC, she was a trailblazer.

Walters was best known for her must-see celebrity and political interviews and launching ABC’s long-running daytime talk show The View

She left The View in 2014 and a who's who of female TV Journalists appeared to bid her farewell. 

