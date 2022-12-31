Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 2-6, 2023

Lauren Koslow, Josh Taylor

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Rex (Kyle Lowder) tells Kate (Lauren Koslow) and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) the killer virus has returned.

Li (Remington Hoffman) begs Gabi (Camila Banus) for grace.

Justin (Wally Kurth) and Bonnie (Judi Evans) try to help Sonny (Zach Tinker) make peace with Will (Chandler Massey).

Eli (Lamon Archey) heads out of town.

Gabi throws Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) for a huge loop.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Marlena (Deidre Hall) get all Marlena and John.

Nicole (Arianne Zucker) and Chloe get personal.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) is quickly annoyed by her decision to help Eric (Greg Vaughan).

Roman (Josh Taylor) and Rex stand bedside together.

Stephanie (Abigail Klein) goes IN on Alex (Robert Scott Wilson).

John and Marlena are blindsided by Eric’s news.

Kristen (Stacy Haiduk) figures out Brady (Eric Martsolf) kidnapped Rachel (Finley Rose Slater).

Jada (Elia Cantu) is a strong shoulder for Rafe (Galen Gering).

Maggie (Suzanne Rogers) is devastated when Sarah (Linsey Godfrey) tells all about Xander (Paul Telfer).

Nicole is conflicted about hitting the sheets with EJ (Dan Feuerriegel).

Alex makes an ill-advised move.

Eric and Marlena have an emotional sitdown.

Justin and Bonnie go IN on Xander.

Kristen tries to provide Brady with the orchid, but it has disappeared…

Kate passes away.

down the road…

Nicole and EJ get closer.

Leo (Greg Rikaart) continues to grow closer to Sonny.

Jack (Matthew Ashford) makes a move which impacts the future of Xander’s relationships with Gwen (Emily O’Brien) and Sarah.

Alex works to eliminate Chad (Billy Flynn) as a romantic threat.

Johnny (Carson Boatman) grows closer to Wendy (Victoria Grace) as Tripp (Lucas Adams) returns with a renewed interest.

EJ and Stefan face off over DiMera.

Sloan and Eric move from casual to a little more serious.

Allie’s (Lindsay Arnold) insecurities about Johnny cause problems with Chanel (Raven Bowens).

Li continues to pursue Gabi as she tries to woo Stefan.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!