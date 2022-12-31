General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 2-6, 2023

Nicholas Chavez, Tabyana Ali

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

The PC Hooker strikes!

Trina (Tabyana Ali) and Spencer’s (Nicholas Chavez) pretend romance becomes a reality.

Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) stuns Finn (Michael Easton).

Dante (Dominic Zamprogna) does some policing at General Hospital.

Laura (Genie Francis) supports Nikolas (Marcus Coloma).

Drew (Cameron Mathison) doesn’t know whether to scratch his watch or wind his butt.

Heather (Alley Mills) stands up for herself.

Nikolas shares secrets with Elizabeth.

Liesl (Kathleen Gati) and Maxie (Kirsten Storms) reconnect.

Esme (Avery Pohl) makes a big move.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) provides a supportive ear for Dante.

Dex (Evan Hofer) considers using Dante’s internal tug-of-war against him.

Scotty (Kin Shriner) and Cameron (William Lipton) connect.

Felicia (Kristina Wagner) advises Cody (Josh Kelly).

Martin (Michael E. Knight) returns to do some legal eagling.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) has a realization.

Laura calls on Ava (Maura West).

Carly (Laura Wright) and Drew ring in the new year.

Nina (Cynthia Watros) goes IN on Michael.

Port Charles is devastated.

down the road…

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) and Anna (Finola Hughes) continue to pursue Lucy (Lynn Herring) while trying to avoid capture.

Diane (Carolyn Hennesy) and Robert (Tristan Rogers) grow closer.

Chase (Josh Swickard) is torn between desire to return to the PCPD and taking down Linc (Dan Buran).

Curtis (Donnell Turner) and Portia (Brook Kerr) plan to marry on Valentine’s Day.

Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) holds much crucial information.

Old school Gladys (Bonnie Burroughs) emerges causing drama for Sasha (Sofia Mattsson).

The PC Hooker snatches another victim.

Martin works to reunite with Lucy.

Michael (Chad Duell) moves closer to destroying Sonny.

A potential donor for Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) is revealed.

Finn may be Elizabeth and Nikolas’ undoing.

Stella (Verne Watson) questions Curtis’ relationship to Trina.

Gregory (Gregory Harrison) and Alexis grow closer.

Cameron begins to side-eye Josslyn (Eden McCoy) and Dex.

Sam works with Dante to investigate the PC Hooker.

Ned (Wally Kurth) and Olivia (Lisa LoCicero) find themselves at odds.

Carly and Nina continue to be all Nina and Carly.

The residents of Port Charles rise up against Victor (Charles Shaughnessy).

Elizabeth makes impactful decisions.

The PC Hooker’s identity is revealed.

