Nadia Bjorlin

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Wedding Aftermath: Li tries to deny he was involved in Stefan’s brainwashing. He also doesn’t understand why Dr. Rolf would admit to everything he did. Gabi says a scalpel to the throat did the trick. She then flashes back to Dr. Rolf saying Li was so desperate to have Gabi to himself he tried to kill Stefan in his sleep - which Gabi then blabs to the entire room.

Li doubles and triples down insisting he never touched Stefan and had no knowledge of any brainwashing. Gabi flashes back to Dr. Rolf saying there was an antidote to the serum he used on Stefan. He pulls out the syringe and she remembers him injecting her, and she tells everyone (I love the waiters in the background acknowledging the insanity). Li tries to reason with Gabi but Rafe interjects. Li and Kristen aren’t going anywhere. Kristen handles the situation with snark saying Gabi’s ramblings are proof she isn’t in her right mind - as also evidenced by her dress (burn). Just then, Rafe nods at Jada who has her handcuffs on the ready (she did have that two semester training on Salem weddings). She cuffs Kristen whilst pushing Li towards Rafe (who also came prepared). As they take them out, Kristen asks Brady (sweetheart) if he’s following along (of course he is).

Wendy tries to comfort Gabi who assumes she won’t believe what she said about Li. Wendy knows all too well what her brother is capable of and just wants to get Gabi home. She only wants to call Stefan.

EJ approaches Johnny and they discuss how he appears to have dodged a bullet. No one seems to know he had knowledge of the brainwashing. EJ’s fate is in Johnny’s hands. Johnny doesn’t think EJ should be arrested since Li started all of this.



Johnny offers to drive Gabi back to the mansion to find Stefan. She knows he’s in Miami and asks Nicole if Chloe told her where they were staying. She reluctantly tells Gabi and Johnny offers to drive her to the airport.

Miami: Chloe and Stefan are heading towards the sheets when Chloe pulls away. She apologizes but he doesn’t care. Stefan suggests they hit the town. Chloe momentarily hesitates but then agrees. As they leave, Gabi calls Stefan but his phone is on vibrate.

Marlena’s Penthouse: Eric is hanging out with Rachel watching a cartoon and being silly. She’s in a very good mood because mommy and daddy went to a part together. Eric tries to dissuade Rachel of her misinformation, but she’s insistent they will have to kiss at midnight.

They move along to playing go fish and Rachel is kicking his un-priestly ass. Suddenly, Rachel asks why he’s babysitting her when she thought he also had a party to attend - cue Eric flashing back to the kidnapping plot. He uses this opportunity to segue into taking Rachel on an adventure. Just then, Brady calls and tells Eric to pump the breaks because Kristen has been arrested.

Four Hours Later

DiMera Mansion: EJ and Nicole are enjoying food and drink when Nicole questions why EJ is so calm considering the whole “your brother was brainwashed after being brought back from the dead” news. EJ writes it off to the chaotic nature of life in Salem. As they continue to talk, Nicole figures out that going after Li would ensure their mutual destruction. She also saw EJ chatting with Johnny after everything went down and knows they were discussing the family situation. EJ admits he didn’t do anything to Stefan, but didn’t tell anyone once he found out. EJ needed Stefan’s votes to get DiMera back from Gabi.

Salem PD: Jada and Rafe are discussing their new case. Jada wants to let them call their attorneys (as Kristen and Li requested). Rafe wants to let them stew. Jada thinks they need to follow the rules so the charges stick. Rafe is more in favor of letting them go. Jada catches on understanding that Kristen and Li may very well lead them to actual evidence that will send them to Statesville. Just then, Brady arrives to learn that Kristen and Li are being released. He calls Eric and confirms the kidnapping should commence.

Li is freaking out as Kristen more calmly awaits the opportunity to call her lawyer. She reminds Li that Rafe is going to go hard because Gabi was wronged. Li thought Wendy was going to out him during the ceremony. Kristen thinks she must have changed her mind because it would have impacted the Shin family fortune - costing her cold, hard, cash. The motivation doesn’t matter since Gabi remembered everything. Just then, Li remembers Dr. Rolf tried to call him to warn him.

Endings

EJ realizes it’s almost midnight and they decide to watch the ball drop. They wish each other happy new year and kiss.

Wendy and Johnny walk into Horton Square when they unexpectedly run into Li. Wendy, with a slight smile, says they dropped Gabi off and she’s already in Miami trying to find Stefan. Li stammers in his attempt to explain, but Wendy shuts him down saying he is now on his own.

After Li exits, Johnny offers to take Wendy home when he realizes it’s almost midnight. They wish each other happy new year and kiss.

Jada and Rafe are outside the Brady pub when the countdown to midnight begins. They wish each other a happy new year and watch the fireworks.

Brady and Kristen arrive back at the penthouse. She explains the brainwashing of Stefan was all a ploy to reunite with her family. She had no knowledge of the orchid at the time. With that, she heads in to kiss Rachel good night. Kristen quickly emerges from the bedroom and tells Brady that Rachel is gone.

Chloe and Stefan return when Stefan sees the message from Gabi. Chloe wonders why Gabi messaged but Stefan doesn’t care. He tries to check on their flight home, but Chloe stops him. She had a great night and doesn’t want it to end. With that, they go back to “hitting the sheets” mode.

Li is alone at the strike of twelve and looks down at his wedding ring.

Chloe and Stefan ring in the new year hot, sweaty, and nekkid. They head into round two when Gabi walks into the room.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!