On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

New Love: Johnny and Wendy are dumbstruck by their kiss. They both seem convinced their kiss was for real for real. Johnny would like to extend their evening, but Wendy is worried about Li. Before they part, Johnny says he wants to ask her on an actual date and she agrees.

Sibling Conflict: Wendy arrives at Li’s room and she says she’s sure Gabi got on the plane and is currently in Miami. He knows he’s made a mess of things. Wendy acknowledges that Li has always been ruthless when it comes to what he wants. She hesitantly asks if he really tried to kill Stefan. He explains he knew he would lose Gabi if Stefan came back. He admits he pulled the plug and Wendy looks somewhat horrified. He goes on to admit it was Kristen who actually saved Stefan. Wendy is devastated. Li is worried that Johnny and Wendy will be asked to flip on him.

Miami: Stefan and Chloe are deep into round two when Gabi bursts in the room. The front desk gave her a room key when she explained Stefan was her husband (that’s very accommodating). She updates Stefan and Chloe on the memories that returned to her after the wedding. She goes on to tell them Li is responsible for their brainwashing.

Chloe and Stefan get dressed and Gabi explains how Li has changed. He tried to kill Stefan and was directly responsible for the blackmail. Gabi wants him to go with her to find Dr. Rolf so he can undo the brainwashing. Stefan refuses and insists on staying with Chloe. Gabi tries to appeal to Chloe by saying Stefan is only with her because Dr. Rolf made him forget his love for her. Stefan is done and throws Gabi out.

While Stefan tries to chat with Chloe, Gabi continues to scream and bang on the door. He tries to move away from what happened, but it’s all Chloe wants to discuss. He still can’t stand the sight of Gabi. He wants to focus on their new relationship. Stefan prays Chloe still feels the same way he does. Chloe doesn’t know what to think but will need to be convinced Stefan is with her for the right reasons. She goes on to ask him to get his own room.

Gabi sees Li left a message and immediately calls him back. He answers and Gabi says she hates him for what he’s done and will make him pay. Gabi goes on to say that Stefan doesn’t remember anything yet, but he will.

Kidnapping: Kristen freaks out that Rachel is gone and grabs her phone to call Eric - straight to voicemail. Brady flashes back to their plan to kidnap Rachel. He tries to feign concern whilst Kristen is losing her mind. Eric suddenly appears having made a sandwich and not understanding why they think Rachel is missing as he put her to bed himself. Brady jumps in saying Rachel sometimes sleepwalks. Kristen frantically searches the penthouse as Brady asks Eric where Rachel is. Eric explains Rachel is with Sloan and it’s all good because they have attorney/client privilege.

Kristen returns not having found Rachel and still doesn’t understand why Brady isn’t freaked out. She grabs her phone to call the police. Eric (who must have a burner phone) texts Kristen with a message that Rachel will be fine as long as she doesn’t contact the police. Kristen loses her mind with rage and worry. Eric and Brady decide to go look for Rachel. Before Kristen can go with them, Eric sends another message telling Kristen to stay home and await further instructions. Brady agrees she should stay there while he goes with Eric.

Outside the penthouse door, Brady explains to Eric why Kristen was arrested. He’s currently more concerned with Sloan’s ability to take care of Rachel. Brady returns saying he wanted to be with Kristen while Eric looks for Rachel.

Rachel is eating and staying up way too late with Sloan. She thinks Sloan is the best girlfriend Uncle Eric ever had. Eric arrives and Sloan immediately complains about spending New Year’s Eve watching stupid, boring cartoons. Sloan, who clearly thinks she was only babysitting, is ready to ring Eric’s bell. Eric explains

DiMera Mansion: EJ and Nicole continue their kiss to ring in the new year. EJ thinks the kiss can meet whatever they want and then they get back to it. When next we see them, EJ and Nicole are upstairs ripping each others’ clothes off. Before they can go all the way to glory, Nicole stops them. She reminds them about how they are always using each other to get over failed romances. EJ insists that he wants to be used. Nicole shows some growth and decides making reckless decisions is something she should avoid. As he goes to leave, EJ confirms with Nicole that she will keep quiet about his knowledge of the brainwashing.

Johnny arrives home just as EJ is pouring a drink. They both indulge and review the events of the evening, including that Li and Kristen were released from police custody.

Endings

Kristen doesn’t want to go on living if Rachel isn’t returned safely. A very calm Brady comforts Kristen and says Rachel will be returned safely.

Sloan is more than annoyed that Eric involved her in the commission of a felony. He explains a bit about how Marlena’s life hangs in the balance. Sloan seems to accept his explanation but is a little perplexed as Eric appears to be enjoying himself. He alludes to all of the damage Kristen has inflicted and doesn’t care whether or not she’s suffering.

Nicole texts Eric to wish him a Happy New Year, but then quickly decides that’s a bad idea (good move).

Johnny thinks Li left EJ out of the brainwashing fray. He reiterates that he and Wendy will keep quiet. EJ shifts to asking about what’s going on between his son and Wendy. Johnny pivots to asking about Nicole. They both agree they will see what happens in the new year.

Li hangs up with Gabi and tells Wendy she doesn’t have to stay and hang out with him. He has nothing left. Wendy tells him he will always be her big brother. They will always be family no matter what he does (the sibling chemistry really works with these two).

Stefan packs a bag and asks Chloe if she’s sure she wants him to leave. Chloe’s not certain of anything other than she had a great time with him. Stefan agrees, kisses her, and exits. Gabi rushes up to Stefan thrilled he believes her. Stefan tells her to get the hell out of his way and leaves her standing there.

