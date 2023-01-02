ABC/Craig Sjodin

General Hospital’s Esme (Avery Pohl) is at the center of a ton of Port Charles problems right now. For starters, she's pregnant with Nikolas' (Marcus Coloma) baby and being held in Wyndemere. Pohl spoke to Soap Opera Digest about Esme's latest dilemmas.

The actress is now sharing a bunch of scenes with Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) for the first time. She shared:

No, I don’t even think I’d ever really seen her in the hallway before, to be completely honest! Which I think is just wild because of all the stuff with the trial and the Cam [William Lipton]/Joss [Eden McCoy] sex tape. I was really surprised that there wasn’t interaction between Elizabeth and Esme at that time, although Esme was really only at the trial for one episode. She popped in, did her ‘I’m the picture of innocence’ thing and hopped out as quickly as humanly possible [laughs]!

Pohl added:

I really like working with Becky. She gives me a lot to work with and because of that, I end up doing things in the scenes that were different from what I expected to do. She’s fantastic. Such a pro, such a sweetheart, she’s always got her stuff down and she’s ready to go. I think when someone is super-easy to work with, it makes it that much more fun, and an on top of that, she’s an amazing performer. Also, I think it’s really interesting having this maternal figure pop into Esme’s life — not necessarily a maternal role model for her, specifically, but someone who certainly understands what it’s like to have kids while Esme is trying to step into that role for the first time in her life. Especially considering that Elizabeth is helping Nikolas and considering what Esme did to Cameron.

Does Esme have real maternal feelings regarding her bun in the oven? Pohl dished: