Don Diamont

What is going on out there on SoCal on The Bold and the Beautiful!? It seems Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) is serious about his threats against Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) regarding Sheila (Kimberlin Brown).

Bill stands firm with his deal: Sheila's freedom or Taylor (Krista Allen) goes to prison for shooting him. In the latest promo, Steffy tries to warn that Bill siding with Sheila will be the end of him. Will he listen?

Watch the promo below!