Skip to main content

The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Bill Barters Sheila's Freedom With Steffy

Don Diamont

Don Diamont

What is going on out there on SoCal on The Bold and the Beautiful!? It seems Dollar Bill (Don Diamont) is serious about his threats against Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) regarding Sheila (Kimberlin Brown). 

Bill stands firm with his deal: Sheila's freedom or Taylor (Krista Allen) goes to prison for shooting him. In the latest promo, Steffy tries to warn that Bill siding with Sheila will be the end of him. Will he listen? 

Watch the promo below!

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Brooke Logan, Taylor Hayes, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Ridge Must Choose and Sheila's on The Move

By Jillian BoweComment
Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Spoilers: Sheila is Blindsided by Steffy’s Recovered Memory

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Liam Spencer, Steffy Forrester, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Steffy Wakes up With No Memory of Finn!

By Jillian BoweComment
Dr. John Finnegan, The Bold and the Beautiful
The Bold and the Beautiful

B&B Promo: Finn Wakes Up and Questions Sheila About Steffy

By Mike JubinvilleComment