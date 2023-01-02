The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Diane Drives a Further Wedge Between Jack and Ashley

Susan Walters

Victor: The Mustache (Eric Braeden) smoothes things over with both Nick (Joshua Morrow) and Adam (Mark Grossman). Look for Victor to take charge and also team up with someone.

Diane: Ms. Jenkins (Susan Walters) causes more strife between Jack (Peter Bergman) and Ashley (Eileen Davidson) as Kyle (Michael Mealor) worries about her safety.

Jack: Old Smilin' makes a dangerous deal.

Ashley: The chemist puts Tucker (Trevor St. John) in check.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) butts heads with Lily (Christel Khalil) and heats up things with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Watch for Devon to stumble upon a secret regarding Tucker.

Chelsea: The con artist/designer (Melissa Claire Egan) gets a shocking visitor and also offers up some advice to Billy (Jason Thompson).

Nate: Dr. Hastings (Sean Dominic) sees a different side to Victoria (Amelia Heinle).

Daniel: The artist (Michael Graziadei) reveals things from his past to Lily.

Billy: The Abbott screw-up has a big decision to make.

Sharon: The coffeehouse maven/therapist (Sharon Case) bonds with Chance (Conner Floyd).

Sally: The scheming redhead (Courtney Hope) covers up things with Nick.

Tessa/Mariah: The ladies (Cait Fairbanks and Camryn Grimes) wait for news regarding having a baby.

Phyllis: Red (Michelle Stafford) gets a tempting offer.

2023 Previews

Lauren: The Fenmore's heiress (Tracey Bregman) is going to have a storyline that ties into Bregman's 40th anniversary on the show.

Jack/Diane/Jeremy: Mr. Stark's (James Hyde) being in Genoa City starts to cause danger for those involved. Jack and Diane work to end the problem, which has GC divas Ashley, Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott), and Phyllis getting involved.

Elena/Nate/Victoria: Dr. Dawson (Brytni Sarpy) may have to keep her eye on the Newman heiress. Victoria and Nate start to spend more time together, resulting in friction in his relationship with Elena.

Tessa/Mariah: Viewers will see the couple's journey to becoming parents.

Nick/Sally/Adam: The triangle veers in an unexpected direction for all involved. Watch for Victor to be pissed off when he learns about Sally being pregnant and cause issues for Adam that make him return to both the family and the family business.

Kyle/Summer: The couple's marriage starts to crack. Watch for Summer (Allison Lanier) to step up and protect what's hers.

Lily/Daniel/Devon: The siblings don't see eye to eye about Daniel's project.

Tucker/Ashley: The enigmatic billionaire is stunned by a scheme Ashley pulls off. Meanwhile, Ashley continues to have issues with Jack over her stance with Tucker and Diane.

Devon/Abby: The two get a bit steamy.

Chance/Sharon: The Chancellor heir finds himself dealing with a case that gets him caught up in Diane's schemes. Watch for Chance to wonder if he's making the right choice in being a cop. Sharon will be a shoulder for Chance to lean on. Could it lead to more?

Billy/Chelsea: Look for Billy to continue to be there for Chelsea, who will help him grow up.