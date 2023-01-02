Courtney Hope

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Abbott Mansion: Diane is filling Summer and Kyle in on her plan to tackle Jeremy Stark. Diane appreciates their worry about her plan, but assures them she has everything under control. Just then, Jeremy texts Diane wanting to meet up. She texts him back saying she’s on her way. Diane follows up with a text to Jack saying the same. As she goes to leave, Diane runs into Phyllis at the door who is stunned by the unexpected surprise.

Phyllis enters and asks Summer and Kyle what is going on. She thought Diane left because of her fear of Jeremy Stark. Kyle says it’s none of her business. Phyllis appears hurt that they’ve been lying to her (really?). Summer asks why Phyllis came over to begin with. Phyllis didn’t like how they left things at Society and wanted to talk to her. However, Diane’s presence now usurps that conversation. Phyllis still doesn’t understand why she’s being blamed for anything. All she did was bring to light Diane’s lies and care about the well-being of her family (for the love…). Phyllis makes the point that she got tired of being the lone voice against Diane and was good she was out at Marchetti - until just now.

Phyllis says seeing Diane was a punch to the gut. Kyle tries to make Phyllis see they should move forward, but she’s not having it. She insists that Jeremy Stark would have arrived in town to find Diane whether or not she reached out to him (Phyllis playing the blameless victim is making me tired). She believed if Diane truly wanted to protect the family, she would have stayed away. Summer tries to explain, but Phyllis doesn’t care. Phyllis pushes Summer and Kyle to admit they were actually with Diane over the holidays. She doesn’t want to go on and on (despite doing just that).

Summer tries to reason with her mother to no avail. As Phyllis is leaving, Diane arrives home. She tells Summer, Jack, and Kyle they are going to regret siding with Diane. Summer doesn’t want to talk about Phyllis and they hear Diane out on her progress with Jeremy. She says Jeremy wants to give her a loyalty test and she’s up for the challenge.

Crimson Lights: Adam is thanking Jack for the opportunity he’s been given at Jabot. Just then, Jeremy Stark enters the building. Jack is clearly irritated by his presence and Adam has no clue who he is. Jack fills him in about Stark’s connection to Diane. Adam is surprised by Jack’s devotion to Diane. Jack assures him Diane has done the work to deserve his loyalty. Adam thinks it’s admirable that Jack has forgiven Diane. He just doesn’t want Jack to get hurt. After Jack gets the text from Diane, Adam makes his exit.

Jack heads over to Jeremy’s table so they can chat. He wants to know why he hasn’t received his second payment. That being said, Jeremy is no longer interested in Jack’s offer. Just then, Diane enters saying she’s made her own deal with Jeremy. They fake an argument so Jeremy believes they haven’t been in contact. Diane says Jack will never understand her complicated history with Jeremy and Jack needs to stay out of it. Jack says there will he hell to pay if his family is hurt and washes his hands of both of them.

Jeremy thinks Diane’s performance was passionate but not necessarily convincing. He wants further proof she’s on his side.

Sally’s Room: Chloe meets up with Sally and brings her a pregnancy test. Sally heads to the bathroom to pee on a stick when Nicholas comes a-knockin. Chloe announces his presence loudly enough for Sally to hear it. She enters and tells him she’s feeling better. Nicholas wants to get together for a meal, but Sally is busy planning her new business venture with Chloe. They quickly push Nicholas to exit.

Sally is freaking out at the idea she might be pregnant. Chloe thinks the more important question is whether Adam or Nicholas is the potential father. Sally checks the test and tells Chloe

Newman Enterprises: Nicholas enters Victoria’s office and finds Victor hanging out in the big chair. Victor informs his son that Victoria is with Nikki. Before Nicholas can exit, Victor wants to rehash their conversation from the day before. They both apologize for some of the harsh words they used. Victor doesn’t want to have the same conflicts with Nicholas he has with Adam. Nicholas says if Victor would just let him live his life, they would have no conflict. Victor says he can’t stop caring about his family.

Society: Sharon arrives to meet with Tessa and Mariah. They wanted to treat her to breakfast after all the good work she did over the holidays. Sharon reminds them this would have been their one-year anniversary at the site of their wedding. Mariah gets a text but is disappointed because it’s not from Delphine, their potential baby’s mother. They haven’t heard back from her and are unclear what that means. They are just trying to keep their hopes up and move forward. Just then, Nicholas arrives and joins them. Nicholas says he’s sure that Mariah and Tessa will be mothers whether or not it’s with Delphine.

Jabot: Adam arrives back at Jabot when Victor enter the office. He wants to talk with him about Connor. Victor and Nikki want to have regular visits with their grandson. Adam promises to work with Chelsea to make sure the visits happen moving forward. Victor wonders if Adam and Chelsea are an item now that his relationship with Sally is over. Adam says he and Chelsea are not getting back together. Victor only says he wishes both of his boys were hanging with someone different than Sally Spectra.

Endings

Mariah and Tessa get a text that Delphine wants to meet with them tomorrow.

Sally tells Chloe she’s pregnant. Chloe is ready to process with her when she’s ready. Sally thinks it could be a false positive and isn’t ready to talk about it. She wants Chloe to leave so she can re-center herself.

