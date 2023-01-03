Al Roker Back to Today Show on January 6

Steven Bergman Photography

After multiple hospitalizations due to blood clots in his leg and lungs, Al Roker is returning to Today. In a clip that aired Tuesday, Jan. 3, his co-anchors revealed that Roker is coming back to his daytime home on Friday, Jan. 6.

Hoda Kotb shared:

He'll be here Friday. He'll be right here in Studio 1A . This is his place. He'll be in his seat, right where he belongs. I cannot wait for that.

Craig Melvin expressed his excitement at reuniting with Roker, while Savannah Guthrie chimed in:

Our sunshine is coming back Friday morning.

Watch the exciting announcement here.