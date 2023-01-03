Don Diamont

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bill’s Place: Bill stares at himself while flashing back to Steffy’s horror over Sheila, as well as Brooke and Katie turning down his propositions to reunite - and then, he remembers Sheila declaring her love. The flashbacks conclude with that oddly, creepy, blood-soaked kiss. Just then, Liam and Wyatt arrive to check in. They don’t understand why Sheila was at his house. Bill flashes back to plotting their course to her arrest and eventual freedom.

Bill says Sheila just showed up and he called 911. He says he doesn’t know what would have led her to come to his house. Heckle and Jeckle say they were overcome with worry when they found her earring and wig the night before. They go on to ask where he was when they were searching his house. He avoids the question and says all that’s important is that she is in custody. Bill goes on to say he’s tired because, but the chatty twins continue. Bill stops them saying Sheila Carter will never hurt him, and he really appreciates their concern.

Beach House: Steffy continues to go on about Bill aligning himself with Sheila. She’s worried about what all this means for Taylor. Just then, Finn gets a notification that Bill is the one who turned Sheila in to the police. Steffy is seriously confused because Bill isn’t one to be manipulated. Finn just hopes they are finally getting some justice. Steffy isn’t quite so certain. She asks Finn to keep quiet about the possible blackmail involving Taylor. Finn promises to not let anything bad happen to their family. Steffy’s going to go talk to Bill to make sure he’s actually going to leave Taylor alone.

Forrester Creations: Carter and Katie are learning the news about Sheila’s arrest and that Bill turned her in. Carter wonders why Sheila was with Bill to begin with. Katie thinks they will all rest easier with Sheila locked up. Carter can’t let it go as he is curious about the details. Katie thinks Bill is a hero for catching Sheila. Carter agrees thinking Bill may have saved someone’s life.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Sheila and Bill Seal Their Deal With a Bloody Kiss

Endings

Bill is fingering his sword and remembering Sheila when Steffy arrives. She wants to talk but he’s not in the mood - which doesn’t stop Steffy. She doesn’t understand why he threatened Taylor and then called the police on Sheila. Steffy goes on to say she and Finn will be pressing attempted murder charges against Sheila. Bill looks pained and distracted leading Steffy to ask what’s going on with him. He remains silent so she continues asking if he still intends to expose Taylor’s crimes.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!