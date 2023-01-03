Kimberlin Brown, Don Diamont

A REALLY long and stormy night: The longest stormy night in history continues as Steffy and Finn still don’t understand what the hell is going on with Bill and Sheila. Bill repeats his instruction to do what he says and everyone will stay out of prison. Sheila tries to reason with them, but Steffy tells her to shut her lying mouth. Steffy reminds Bill of how traumatized Li was after Sheila was done with her. She implores Bill to come to his senses.

Bill explains he’s seen a side of Sheila since they’ve been living together (when did that happen?). They’ve both been abandoned. They’ve both driven everyone away. In Sheila, he’s found a woman he can’t hurt. As Steffy screams after them, Bill escorts Sheila out the door.

Steffy and Finn have changed clothes and are still dumbfounded by what they just witnessed. Finn shifts and wants to know what led to Taylor shooting Bill. She hesitantly explains it happened when she was married to Liam. She hesitates but explains that she slept with Bill. Taylor thought he took advantage of her and that’s why she shot him. Steffy confirms her tryst with Bill was consensual. He assumes Bill played on her emotions and Steffy doesn’t really dispel those inaccuracies (For the love…this is exactly why Taylor shot him.)

The Brothers Spencer: Liam and Wyatt are discussing the blonde wig they found and wondering why Sheila was there and how she got in. What could she have wanted? Is Bill dead? Wyatt wants to call the police and Liam wants to head to the front gate to talk to security. Tony told him the security system and the backup were out because of the storm so he has no idea who came in and out.

The brothers Spencer call Chief Baker to report what’s possibly going on with Bill. He asks them if they’ve checked on the Spencer jet as maybe Ms. Carter is headed out of the country. Anything is possible… he asks them to leave Bill’s house so they can sweep it for clues.

Bill’s Digs: Bill and Sheila return to his house and she explains how his house has been a port in the storm (again, WHEN?). They enjoy a drink and Bill says she’s a woman who truly understands her. Sheila concurs that he has been the same for her (is there an alternative show I haven’t been watching?). Bill says it’s time even though she’s going to have a rough road for a while. Sheila says she’s ready and Bill calls the police. He frantically says Sheila broke in.

The Plan: Bill and Sheila review their story. Sheila will say she desperately pled her case to Bill but he shut her down and called the police. She will be incarcerated for a while, but then Bill will do what needs to be done to get her out. Then, they will be together. They embrace and Sheila tells him how much she loves him (um, ok). She strokes his sword as she describes the power this move represents. Sheila pricks her finger on the end of the sword, rubs the blood on the inside of her lip, and then they make out (ew…). They pull away and Sheila tells him she’s Bill’s for life. Just then, the police arrive and the next phase of their plan begins.

