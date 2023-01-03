On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Wintergreen Dreams: Alex awakens to Stephanie in his bed. This time, she came prepared with a wreath of condoms. He then hears Leo’s voice come out of Stephanie’s mouth wondering why they have wintergreen as a flavor… of toothpaste. Sonny was out and he had questions… which is why he made himself at home in Alex’s bed.

They move on to discussing Sonny’s problems with Will. Alex thinks they will get back together and supports their reconciliation. Leo is unmoved. Alex thinks Sonny should steer clear because Leo targets vulnerable men and moves in. Leo thinks Alex might be projecting. He snatches the toothpaste back from Leo and tells him to scram.

Triangulation: Stephanie has arrived at Alice Horton’s house to deliver presents to Charlotte and Thomas. Chad wonders if he ruined her Christmas. The kids arrive downstairs and beg Stephanie to go ice skating with them. After much encouragement, she agrees.

In the park, Stephanie takes a break to check her phone when Alex arrives. They got their wires crossed at work. He wonders what she’s doing there just as Chad and the kids head over. Stephanie takes the kids leaving Chad and Alex to talk. Alex wants to mark his territory by reminding Chad he and Stephanie are together, and throwing in for good measure he was a third-wheel at Christmas.

Naïveté or Cynicism? Will is calling his work folks in L.A. about his delayed return when Sonny comes a-knockin. When he says Leo is still at Victor’s house, Will slams the door in his face. Sonny bangs on the door until Will comes back. He storms in and insists on talking through things. Will thinks Sonny is being taken in by a gold-digging grifter (didn’t Will become close friends with Ben?). Sonny says he’s gotten to know Leo and thinks there’s a real person underneath all the flamboyance. If Will were actually in Salem, he might see it, as well.

Sonny begs Will to hear him out just as he would if the situation was reversed. Sonny explains how he’s gotten to know Leo, and how he’s now offered him a position at Titan… which sends Will over the edge. Sonny goes on to explain that Leo turned Sonny down because he knew Victor would lose his mind. Will thinks Sonny is naive while Sonny thinks Will is oh so cynical.

Sonny tells Will if he still wants him to move Leo out, he will. Sonny will remain friends with Leo but he will honor Will’s wishes because they’re married and his happiness is more important… and finally, they kiss.

XanderGate: Bonnie and Justin are sitting down to breakfast when a fabulously refreshed Maggie walks in. She thinks she’s found an apartment for Sarah and Xander. They quickly tell her about Xander’s deception with Rednax. Just then, Sarah enters saying his work is not all he lied about.

Justin explains Gwen’s role in Xander’s Rednax deception, and Sarah follows up saying Xander was actually working for Ava Vitali. He kidnapped both Bonnie and Susan. Sarah explains that Ava used his financial problems to convince Xander to help her. Maggie wonders if Xander was cheating with Gwen. Bonnie doesn’t think it makes any sense because Xander was also snatched up by the kidnapper. Sarah thinks the whole thing was an act to make Xander look like a hero. Just then, Leo arrives.

Leo listens in as they discuss all of Xander’s many transgressions and, more compelling to him, the second kidnapping. Bonnie says the man who kidnapped her and Xander was a big man, but Justin pipes in that Rafe told him the second kidnapper was wearing a body suit to change his form - it could have been a woman or a smaller man. With that he turns to Leo who swears on a stack of Bibles he knows nothing of Gwen dressing up as a clown and leaves the room.

Snap Out of It! Gwen arrives at the roach motel to find the room a mess and Xander on the floor still drunk from the night before. She refuses to let him wallow in self-pity. Gwen gives him a protein bar in an attempt to sober him up. She goes on to give an inspirational, if hokey, speech. He’s unconvinced.

Gwen thinks he should consider that Sarah hasn’t told the police. If she didn’t turn him in, there must be hope for their marriage. He’s in this whole mess because of how much he loves her. Maybe he should have a little faith in her love for him. Xander appreciates her support, but doesn’t want to screw up her relationship with Jack.

Gwen does everything but shake Xander in an attempt to snap him out of his funk (encouraging him must be killing her… it’s not easy to watch). Something clicks in him and he’s back in the game.

Endings

Sonny is still going to be friends with Leo but wants to make sure they are ok. Will doesn’t like it, but will respect his friendship with Leo. They hit the sofa for some make up sexy time.

Leo rushes up on Gwen as she’s entering Alice Horton’s house. He’s out of breath and trying to explain what he heard about the kidnapping. She’s not really listening and throws him out but not before slamming the door on his foot. Gwen drags him into the living room and lets him know that Sarah knows everything but seems to be keeping quiet. Leo shuts her down saying Sarah has told everyone what Xander did.

Maggie and Sarah are lounging on the sofa lamenting Xander’s latest screw up. Sarah can’t believe she was taken in again. Maggie understands it’s because she loves him. Just then, Xander calls and Sarah throws her phone. Maggie doesn’t want Sarah to blame herself and wants to know what she’s thinking. Sarah says she has no choice but to divorce him.

Xander gets Sarah’s voicemail and leaves her yet another desperate message. After hanging up, Justin and Bonnie arrive. Xander thinks they want to confront him about Rednax. Bonnie laughs and punches him in the gut.

Alex realizes Chad had feelings for Stephanie. Chad says there is nothing romantic going on - as Stephanie listens in. She approaches saying the kids want their daddy. When Chad leaves, Stephanie starts to go IN on Alex.