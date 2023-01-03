ABC/Christopher Willard

General Hospital co-head writers Chris Van Etten and Dan O’Connor are teasing what's in store for 2023 in a new Soap Opera Digest interview. In particular, they described some major issues for the Cassadine clan, including that fan-favorite couple Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) and Ava (Maura West) might be headed for a split.

Unsurprisingly, the duo's fate is tied into pregnant Esme's (Avery Pohl). The scribes said:

Nikolas and Elizabeth [Rebecca Herbst] are in big, deep trouble when Esme makes a desperate bid for freedom. Ava and Nikolas’s love receives what may a final death blow.

Meanwhile, Nik's dastardly uncle Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) isn't backing down with his plots. They added:

Laura [Genie Francis] has her hands full with a lot of family drama going on at the beginning of the year. But never far from her mind is the fact that she and Robert [Tristan Rogers] are in possession of the Ice Princess and may be thisclose to cracking the code that could bring an end to Victor and his plans for Port Charles. Within the first quarter of the year, Victor’s dastardly plans will come into focus and all of Port Charles will have to unite to take him down.

Valentin (James Patrick Stuart) is also a man on a mission. Van Etten and O'Connor shared:

Things look bad for Anna [Finola Hughes] and Valentin as they crisscross the globe to evade their pursuers, but Anna and Valentin won’t be kept down for long. They have a lead on Lucy [Lynn Herring] and they are going to pursue it — even if it means their ultimate demise.

And as for the other Cassadines? Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) might be headed for a real romance with Trina (Tabyana Ali), while Aunt Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn) will become a recipient of several major secrets. Her younger daughters will also draw closer together.