On today’s General Hospital recap: Trina and Spencer discuss how well their plan is going to pretend they're together to get everyone's attention. Spencer talks about his relationship with Britt and how the only constant in his life has been Laura. The two almost share a kiss when a soaking wet Esme shows up and passes out.

Nikolas tells Liz that Esme set a fire and jumped off the parapet into the water. Liz can't believe she just threw herself off the turret, but Nikolas swears he didn't push her. He says he went down and checked but there was no sign of Esme in or near the water. Liz can't see how Esme could possibly survive this time, since she's in her third trimester and the water is freezing. Liz worries about the crimes she's committed but NIkolas says no one will know.

When Dex runs into Dante he asks how he's dealing with Sonny. Dante wants to know if Dex wants to change his story against Sonny but he refuses. Sam questions if Dante is trying to build a case against his father. Dante says he's struggling with the knowledge of what Sonny did to Dex. He wonders what justice looks like when it's applied to his father.

Britt waits on pier 27 for her ride to get out of Port Charles. Josslyn manages to push the hooker away from her and takes off running but trips on her heels. The two fight and the hooker knees Josslyn then goes in for the kill. Britt comes running and knocks down the hooker, saving Joss' life. (Why Britt, why?!!)

Britt and the hooker fight each other but when the hooker raises their arm to get Britt, Dex shows up and shoots the hooker in the arm. (Ok, who had Dex being the savior on their bingo card? Just me?!) The hooker drops the hook and takes off running. Josslyn thanks Britt for saving her, who in turn thanks Dex. Britt wants to call the police, but Dex stops her.

Police officers get to the pier and Britt tells them that she fought off the hooker, who was attacking someone else. Britt says she doesn't know where the other victim took off to, as Dex takes Josslyn to his apartment.

Josslyn has regrets that they left Britt behind to deal with police, but Dex says he shot with the gun Sonny gave him, which probably isn't registered. He shows Josslyn that he has the shell casing, telling her that the bullet either went into the hooker's arm or the water and believes there is no sign that they were there. Josslyn has complaint number 887 about Dex working for Sonny but then is also grateful that he was there to save her. The two share a kiss which turns into more (Cameron who?).

Dante says he's come to love his father over the years and worries about having to create a case against him. Sam reminds Dante that Sonny can't resign being a mob boss and is better at it than someone else might be in the role. Dante gets a call about Esme and heads out.

Maxie and Liesl clean up after the party and discuss how well things went. Carly shows up, realizing that she's fashionably late than leaves. Drew also arrives late and is sorry Britt has already left. Carly and Drew run into each other on the way back from The Star. Drew talks about how Carly was a lifeline when he came back to town. Carly says Drew saved her after Sonny broke her.

Spencer calls Liz to let her know that Esme's at the hospital and the police are on their way. At the hospital, Spencer swears to Trina that he's not Esme's baby daddy as Dante arrives to get their statement. Nikolas and LIz arrive as the doctor comes out and Dante asks for permission to speak with Esme. (My bingo card has Esme having or faking amnesia)

The hooker removes their mask to reveal.........Heather Webber. (Let's see how many plot points and retcons we’re going to have to put up with since I highly doubt Heather was the writers’ choice as far back as Ava's stabbing back in August).

Liesl is thrilled when Britt returns to the boat and the two plan to share a drink. When Britt removes her coat, Liesl notices that she's bleeding from a cut on her chest. Britt crashes to the floor.

