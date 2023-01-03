Skip to main content

The View to Air Special Episode Dedicated to Show's Creator Barbara Walters on Tuesday

barbara-walters

The View has announced that a special episode celebrating the life of the show's creator, Barbara Walters, will air on Tuesday, Jan. 3. Walters created the series in 1997. She wanted a show to showcase four or five women from different backgrounds and generations and with different opinions.

RELATED: BREAKING NEWS: Broadcast Legend Barbara Walters Dead at 93

On Twitter, the show's account posted:

Walters died at 93 on December 30.  The episode will air on Tuesday at 11 AM EST.

 

