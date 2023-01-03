Lauralee Bell

On today’s The Young and the Restless recap:

Crimson Lights: Danny and Daniel are talking about their most recent visit. Danny reminds his son that he’s been through a hard time recently with Heather and Lucy but has owned up to his mistakes. He wants Daniel to focus on Lucy. Your children are your greatest motivators. Daniel is inspired by the prospect of working with his father. Danny wants him to promise to call him if he needs him. He agrees and then Daniel exits.

Danny checks his phone just as Cricket arrives at Crimson Lights. He was just about to call her. He wanted to at least check in as he’s only there until the end of today. Cricket is meeting Mariah and Tessa about the adoption (isn’t that confidential?). They agree to meet up after her meeting.

Mariah and Tessa fill Sharon in on the latest with Delphine. They will be getting on a plane to meet her tomorrow. Cricket joins them saying that Delphine has responded more positively to them than any other potential parent(s). They confirm they are going on a meet and greet tomorrow. Mariah and Tessa are trying to keep their emotions under control, but are concerned about the chemistry they may or may not have with Delphine. Cricket and Sharon encourage them to answer all Delphine’s questions and go with a few of their own. All they can do is be honest. As they chat, Danny listens in and flashes back to his past with Cricket.

Cricket joins Danny and he’s thankful to have time with her. They discuss her work and how much she enjoys it. Cricket shifts to how successful Danny continues to be in his music career. He enjoys his work but being on the road isn’t for everyone.

They shift focus and discuss Daniel. Cricket hasn’t seen him, but Heather called Paul to fill them in on their marital woes. In fact, the only reason she knew Danny was in town was the social media post Phyllis put up with the three of them at the Glitter Basement. Danny reminds Cricket that Phyllis always needs to put a shiny spin on things. Cricket knows all too well how manipulative and deceitful Phyllis can be based on how she decimated their relationship. She doubles down saying how malicious Phyllis was - almost ending her life.

Danny asks about Paul and remembers they are coming up on ten years. She shifts and asks if he has someone special. Danny is in a casual relationship and doesn’t really know where it’s going. He says there is always room for a dear friend.

Newman Enterprises: Nate is updating a very distracted Victoria on Newman Media business. He doesn’t want to go forward as Nicholas has missed their meeting. Victoria has no time for her brother’s foolishness. Nate oversteps saying it can’t be easy for Nicholas as he still thinks Sally should be in the position. He doesn’t want to cause conflict between the two of them. Victoria says Nicholas won’t be a problem and Nate is an asset to the company.

They move along to discussing the personal matters Victoria is having with Johnny. He’s pulling away from her and she never imagined things would be so complicated. Nate doesn’t know the details, but says her son will always love and respect her. Nate knows Victoria which is why he can speak so confidently about her relationship with Johnny.

Society: Nicholas and Lily meet at Society (does anyone else remember the one off episode a few years ago where these two were a couple? They were FIRE!). She joins him at the table, and Nicholas wants to chat about Nate joining Newman Media. He wants to apologize for Newman playing a part in her family’s conflict. Lily thanks him as she and Devon were distressed thinking that Victoria was involved. She understands that he can’t say anything, but can tell Nicholas played no part in it. Nicholas thinks the betrayal she feels may also have something to do with Billy. He knows all too well how challenging being in a relationship with Billy can be. Nicholas wants to provide Lily with a friendly ear, but she turns down his offer (ugh!). Before he leaves, Nicholas tells Lily how impressed he is with the job she’s doing leading Chancellor-Winters (for the love, please put these two in each others’ orbit a bit more).

Chelsea’s Digs: Billy arrives at Chelsea’s wanting to chat about Connor, but not really. Chelsea thinks he’s having problems with Lily. She wants them to have a two-way friendship and insists that he let her offer support. Billy unloads saying Lily thinks they might be done. Chelsea wants Billy to fix what’s wrong as she assumes their problems are about her. He assures her they’ve been having problems for quite a while. We then launch into Billy: The Miniseries. Chelsea can’t stand to hear Billy be self-deprecating (preach). She redirects him by saying he needs to go after Lily and make his case.

Endings

Billy and Lily meet in the Glitter Basement to hash things out. He admits they are struggling but their relationship is worth saving. He wants to fight for them. Billy wants another chance. Lily says he made her feel like her feelings didn’t matter. Billy apologizes and vows to do whatever it takes to fight for their relationship. Lily agrees and says they owe it to themselves to keep trying.

Chelsea gets a text from Connor asking if they can take Johnny for pizza this week. She goes to text Billy but changes gears and sends the request Victoria’s way. Victoria almost says Johnny has too much homework before thinking better of it and agreeing.

Cricket wants to make sure she and Danny stay in touch. Maybe she and Paul can meet up at one of his concerts. Danny says Traci, Lauren, and Michael are coming to see him in Chicago later in the year if they’d like to join. He wishes they had more time (why didn’t they?) but he has to go to the airport. Cricket offers to take him to the airport and they head out to discuss more.

