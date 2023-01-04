Skip to main content

Booked and Busy: DAYS' Felisha Terrell Stars in Upcoming Series The Company You Keep

Felisha Terrell

This week, Days of Our Lives grad Felisha Terrell (ex-Arianna) stars ina an exciting ABC drama, coming to TV in February. And it's a Young and the Restless one-two with two former Genoa City stars. Mishael Morgan (Amanda/ex-Hilary/) and Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) headline a new action film. Elsewhere, General Hospital's Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin) will star in a Hallmark film called Made for Each Other, premiering in February.

As the World Turns

  • Tamara Tunie (ex-Jessica) stars as Cissy Houston in the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody
  • Roselyn Sanchez (ex-Pilar) returns as Roarke for Season 2 of Fantasy Island, premiering Jan. 2 at 8 PM EST on Fox

The Bold and the Beautiful

  • Kiara Barnes (ex-Zoe) returns as the seemingly ageless Ruby for Season 2 of Fantasy Island, premiering Jan. 2 at 8 PM EST on Fox 

General Hospital

  • Matt Cohen (ex-Griffin) will headline a movie in Hallmark Channel's "Loveuary" lineup called Made for Each Other, airing Feb. 25 at 8 PM EST; he plays the best friend of a sculptor who tries to craft her perfect man but falls for her pal (Cohen)
Days of Our Lives

  • Felisha Terrell (ex-Arianna) stars as Daphne in the ABC heist drama The Company You Keep with Milo Ventimiglia, which premieres Feb. 19; watch the trailer for the series below

Loving

  • Elizabeth Mitchell (ex-Dinah Lee) stars in Outer Banks Season 3, premiering Feb. 23 on Netflix

One Life to Live

  • Nafessa Williams (ex-Deanna) stars as Robyn Crawford in the Whitney Houston biopic I Wanna Dance With Somebody

The Young and the Restless

  • Mishael Morgan (Amanda/ex-Hilary) and Vivica A. Fox (ex-Stephanie) star in the movie Sworn Justice as Sophie Porter

