It's like mother, like daughter over on General Hospital. Heather (Alley Mills) clearly passed some of her issues on to her daughter Esme (Avery Pohl), although the pregnant teen definitely got some rotten genes from killer dad Ryan, too (Jon Lindstrom). Mills chatted about Heather and Ryan's relationship and working with Pohl in a new Soap Opera Digest interview.

Reflecting on Heather and Ryan's history, Mills mused:

The stuff with Ryan is very dark. They had a really weird relationship years ago, and what resulted from that is Esme. It’s clear that there was pain involved in their weird relationship. But what I imagine is that with all their sort of dark wounds, they were very attracted to each other. He was already a serial killer and we know that she had a very troubled past.

She added:

I’ve made up stuff in my mind about her relationship with her father that was not good, and that sort of justifies her vengeance track, that she just wants to get even with everybody that’s mean. And she thinks she should! And everybody else who’s watching this would probably love to get even, too, but we’re not allowed to! For Heather, [revenge is] like therapy.

Mills is looking forward to working with Pohl, noting a similarly between their characters. She explained: