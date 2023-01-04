Kelly Thiebaud, Kathleen Gati

On today’s General Hospital recap: Liesl is surprised at Britt's collapse but she claims she had too much to drink and doesn't let Liesl call for help. Liesl believes her and talks about her regrets in raising Britt and Nathan. Britt starts coughing up blood and Liesl finally calls 911.

Britt says she came back because she didn't want to die alone. Liesl decides to drive Britt to the hospital but Britt says they won't make it. She says she was poisoned by the hook and Liesl can't save her. Britt says she's glad she came back and asks her mother to hold her. Liesl tearfully regrets the mistakes she made with Britt.

Laura talks to Ava about Nikolas and wants to know what Victor has on him. Ava denies knowing anything . Laura regrets pushing Ava to make up with Nikolas but Ava says it's Nikolas' fault not Laura's. Ava gets a call from Nikolas telling her they need to get their stories straight because the police are talking to Esme.

Dante wants to know where Esme has been hiding out for the past six months but she seems confused as to what's happened to her. TJ examines her and orders a fetal monitor which causes Esme to be shocked (SHOCKED I TELL YA!) that she's pregnant. Dante looks like he doesn't believe her act.

Spencer demands to know if Esme is carrying Nikolas' child (here we go!) but Nikolas is not talking. Liz drags Nikolas away and Spencer tells Trina that their plan to lure the hook out of hiding worked. Trina disagrees saying she can't see pregnant Esme getting the best of people.

Dex and Josslyn are in the afterglow where she says she feels safe with him. Josslyn says she'll never be happy with him working for Sonny, then gets a text from Cameron. Josslyn needs to leave so she can break up with Cameron and says it was wrong to give in to her feelings for Dex first.

Scott wonders why Cameron isn't out ringing the new year with a bang. Cameron says he's planning on finding Josslyn as soon as his shift is over. Josslyn arrives and tells Cameron things have changed between them. He is surprised, thinking things were fine, but Josslyn says they can't get back to where they were. Cameron realizes she showed up to break up with him and not fix things. Josslyn tearfully apologizes for not coming to him sooner and promises she'll always love him, but that she's not in love with him anymore. Cameron says he can't go back to being friends.

Liz worries that she's about to be arrested but Nikolas promises to get them out of this mess. Dante tells everyone that Esme claims to not remember anything. Liz tells Nikolas who wonders what Esme's game is. Liz doesn't think Esme is faking, saying her best defense for not being the hook would be to tell police where she's been.

Laura overhears Liz say the truth would provide Esme with an alibi. (Way to dig yourself deeper into that hole there, Liz. Also your son is across town having his heart ripped out of his chest). Nikolas covers and Laura wonders why he's here since she didn't think he knew Esme that well. Liz says they just want Esme to pay for what she's done.

Spencer refuses to believe the memory loss despite Trina wondering if it's true. Spencer tells Dante not to believe Esme's lies. She needs to go to prison, even if she doesn't remember her crimes.

Ava arrives and Trina tells her that Esme is pregnant and that it's not Spencer's. Ava questions Dante about Esme's pregnancy but he's not allowed to tell them anything. Ava warns Dante not to believe Esme's lies.

Nikolas approaches wanting a private word with Ava, but she demands to know if he is Esme's baby daddy, which shocks the heck out of Laura. (Seriously, kudos to Genie for the look of horror, shock, dismay, maybe even a little disgust). Ava smacks the taste out of Nikolas's mouth.

Liesl gets Britt to the hospital but tells Scotty that she died. Scotty calls Nina while Liesl says her goodbyes to Britt. (Stupid, stupid show, killing her off when they could have sent her to a facility with a possible return in the future)

