Bill tells Steffy that the emptiness in his heart has led him to hurt every woman he’s ever loved. He needs a woman he can’t hurt - Sheila. He has no worry that Sheila will ever leave him. Steffy doesn’t understand what in the world is going on with him. How could Sheila possibly be the answer? Steffy needs Bill’s word that Taylor is safe. Just then, Bill remembers Sheila telling him how much she loves him and how powerful his sword necklace is. Bill tells Steffy he will not let Sheila spend the rest of her life in prison. If they press charges against Sheila, Taylor will go to prison.

