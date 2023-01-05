Stacy Haiduk, Eric Martsolf

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Massages and Mewing: Marlena returns from a hot stone massage to find John fretting about a message from Brady. He wants them to hang out at the spa (which I thought was their bedroom) longer because Kristen has been arrested for brainwashing Stefan. Marlena wonders if Dr. Rolf and the DiMera’s reign of terror will ever stop. John explains that Stefan pursuing Chloe left a path open to reuniting with Brady. They both agree Kristen is holding something over Brady’s head.

Marlena is curious why Brady has asked them to stay at the spa to accommodate Kristen. John thinks they can find a way to pass the time (cue Marlena’s mewing). After play time, John says it’s time to go home and help Brady. Marlena would like to stay but reluctantly agrees.

Kidnapping: Kristen is fretting about Rachel’s disappearance. She still doesn’t understand why Brady is so calm. He lies saying John and Eric are looking for Rachel and everything will be ok. These words do not calm Kristen’s fears. She’s blaming herself because she thinks the kidnapping is some sort of retribution. Specifically, Kristen thinks it was Sarah Horton with Xander’s assistance. Brady gets her to rest by saying Rachel would not want her to get sick.

Rachel is pouting about food selections while Sloan is annoyed she was tricked into aiding and abetting a felony. Rachel wants to go home and Sloan isn’t helping the situation. Eric lies saying Kristen and Brady are both sick. Rachel is excited because that could mean mommy and daddy kissed at midnight. Sloan sends her to the kitchen and berates Eric. She could be disbarred for this illegal behavior.

Rachel returns asking if she can call mommy and daddy. Eric promises they can talk soon. In the meantime, Sloan convinces Rachel to engage in a makeover. When Rachel exits, Eric apologizes. Sloan says he’s lucky she’s madly attracted to him. Just then, Brady calls to ask about Rachel. Eric explains she’s homesick and lied about Brady and Kristen being sick. They agree it’s time to pull the trigger and make the demand about the orchid. Kristen walks in as Brady says OUT LOUD that he is the one behind the kidnapping. Kristen is FURIOUS that Brady has caused her heartache and demands to know where Rachel is. Brady informs her Rachel won’t be returned until Kristen hands over the orchid. Kristen begrudgingly agrees.

Eric updates Sloan and Rachel arrives to show off her makeover. They were going to do Sloan next, but they have decided to makeover Eric instead. He gives in and they go to work on his face and hair. Rachel wants to give mommy and daddy a makeover when she gets home to celebrate them getting back together. Sloan chastises Eric for getting Rachel’s hopes up. Eric says he would do anything to save his mother, stepmother, and aunt.

Relapse: Kate says one of her first new year’s resolutions was to stop at one bottle of champagne. Just then, Rex arrives with some important business to discuss - Kate’s test results. Her liver functions and uric acid are off. Rex wants to run similar tests on Marlena and Kayla to see if there are any consistencies. Just then, Kayla and Steve arrive back from Seattle. Rex explains about Kate’s shifting bloodwork. Kayla agrees to go to the hospital with Rex and get started on her bloodwork. They agree to keep Marlena out of the loop until they figure out if something is actually wrong.

Kate is headed out to visit Lucas (the restrictions have been lifted!). Steve and Roman commiserate about the great possibility that the virus has returned.

Kayla and Rex are working on her bloodwork. He’s worried he has failed all three women. She has her blood drawn and calls Steve. He says he’s on his way when she says the test results will be in soon.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Sarah Seeks Maggies Advice About Xander

Endings

Steve arrives at the hospital to find Kayla charting to make up for her time off. They embrace just as Rex mopes in with the results. Kayla has the same abnormalities as Kate. Just then, Kayla sneezes (which is how their illnesses presented before). Rex hopes he’s wrong, but he thinks they are all relapsing.

Kate returns from visiting Lucas and Roman fills her in on the latest with Kayla. Just then, she sneezes.

Marlena and John return home and are stunned by the peace and quiet. Just then, Marlena sneezes.

Eric informs Sloan that Brady convinced Kristen to give him the orchid.

Kristen and Brady arrive at the DiMera mansion to retrieve the orchid. She opens the door to the tunnels and invites Brady to join her. When they enter the secret room, Kristen opens a cabinet but the orchid is gone.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!