Salem PD: Rafe and Jada are trying to track down Dr. Rolf to get him to turn evidence on Li Shin. Before he can leave, Jada has some papers that were dropped off for him - divorce papers. Jada is sorry for his loss, but his happy his trauma is almost over. She remembers when her divorce papers arrived (will we meet Jada’s notorious ex?) - signing divorce papers is traumatizing no matter the situation. Rafe feels like he’s a failure yet again. He says it’s his third divorce, surprising Jada. She recovers quickly saying he can take some time. Suddenly, he signs the papers so he doesn’t drag out the pain. Just then, Bonnie and Justin arrive.

Justin and Bonnie tell Rafe and Jada the story of Xander being the kidnapper. They can’t use their information because it’s heresay. They will do everything they can to make him face the consequences but they need either evidence or a confession.

Kiriakis Mansion: Maggie can’t believe that Sarah wants to divorce Xander. Sarah can’t justify all of his recent crimes. Maggie thinks Sarah should consider the factors that drove Xander to his illegal actions. Sarah can’t believe how Maggie is willing to let him off the hook. She’s a doctor and her job is to save people. How can she stay with someone who does the opposite to save his own skin.

Maggie says she’s been through these types of situation with Victor many times. Sarah wonders how she continuously forgave him. Maggie says it’s not about forgiveness. It’s about love and fighting for her marriage. Sarah says she will always love Xander but can’t trust that he will never do something like this again. Maggie relents saying that if she truly can’t trust him and can never see a path back, she should divorce him. For now, the pain and betrayal is too raw. Maggie doesn’t want her to act too quickly. Maggie will support her whatever she decides. With that, she exits.

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Gwen wants to know exactly who Sarah told about the kidnapping. Leo reports that Bonnie, Justin, and Maggie know. Gwen is none too surprised that Sarah couldn’t keep her mouth shut. She wants to warn Xander, but Leo snatches her phone away. Leo thinks Gwen needs to protect herself and leave Xander be. He reminds her that Leo is actually in the line of fire since he actually did help them with the second kidnapping. Just then, Jada and Rafe arrive.

They are there to investigate and say they know that Gwen was an accessory after the fact. They just want details to build a case against Xander. Gwen says she knows nothing. Rafe says it seems unfair for her to be punished for something Xander did.

Roach Motel: Xander is recovering from Bonnie’s gut punch. Justin relays that Sarah told them everything. Justin can’t believe he took the time to try and save Xander from a fake boss at a fake company. Bonnie is furious that Xander acted like a hero when he was actually a villain. She wants to know who his accomplice was. They assume it’s Gwen but Xander continuously denies it. Justin thinks the police might make him talk, and with that, they exit.

Sarah returns to the roach motel and Xander informs her Bonnie and Justin were there. He relays the rest of the story and Sarah can’t blame them for being furious with him. He wonders if Sarah is going to the police, as well. Xander wonders if Sarah is going to turn him in. He tells her he would never ask her to lie, but she could choose to remain silent.

Salem Park: Stephanie is not here for Alex trying to claim her as his property. Alex thinks Chad still has romantic feelings for her and is taking advantage of the situation. He rethinks his position and quickly apologizes for overstepping. Stephanie wonders why she asked Chad to stay on Christmas. He very honestly says he couldn’t throw “sad Chad the widower” into the cold. He goes on to say that maybe Stephanie is leading Chad on. Stephanie reiterates there is nothing romantic going on with Chad. He respects her relationship with Alex. With that, Stephanie heads back to hang out with the Charlotte and Thomas.

Chad tells Stephanie they are more than friends. They’re family who will always be connected. Chad and his kids love spending time with her, and she promises to tell him if it gets to be too much. Stephanie tells him not to give Alex another thought.

Gwen tells Jada and Rafe she won’t be saying anything until she has a chat with her attorney. Jada and Rafe make their exit leaving the dynamic duo to debrief. Leo knows how much Gwen loves Xander, but doesn’t think she should suffer for something he did.

Bonnie and Justin explain to Maggie how she gut punched Xander. Maggie thinks he should face the music after what Xander did to Bonnie. She cares about him very much and knows he loves Sarah. Bonnie thinks it must be so awful for Sarah. Maggie says she’s thinking about ending the marriage.

Sarah tells Xander she doesn’t trust him anymore. She’s filing for a divorce.

