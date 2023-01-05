Alley Mills

On today’s General Hospital recap: Nina and Brad shoo away a paparazzo trying to get a reaction from Maxie on Britt's death. Nina says Britt wasn't the target but that she saved the other person. Brad tearfully can't get his head around this and Maxie tells him to honor Britt by their remaining friends.

They need an outfit for the funeral home and the three are surprised to find none of Britt's belongings in her hotel room. Nina calls the front desk and finds out that Britt shipped some things, and Maxie says it feels like Britt knew she wasn't coming back. Brad remembers Britt talking about her will so Nina tells them about Huntington's disease.

Neither Brad nor Maxie can understand why Britt wouldn't have told them and are upset they've lost her. Brad gets angry that she's gone without a goodbye. He and Maxie argue over what Britt should be buried in.

Austin finds Liesl cleaning out Britt's office. He tells her that there is no rush but she needs to keep busy. Liesl is upset that she couldn't protect Britt. Austin offers to take over promising to return Britt's stuff to Liesl. Austin tells LIesl that Britt was planning on leaving town to die alone. Austin sings Britt's praises and how she went out like a hero. Liesl accepts his words but is still upset. Austin mentions that Esme has been brought into the hospital.

Nikolas is desperate to talk to Spencer but Dante wants answers. Nikolas claims he last saw Esme at Trina's trial and didn't know then that she was pregnant. Dante says while he can see Esme possibly hooking Diane and Britt he doesn't think she could take out Brando and Rory. He thinks if Esme is the hooker, she would have had help.

Dante says Esme couldn't have done everything she's accused of while pregnant by herself and the only one motivated to help her would be her baby daddy. Nikolas denies helping Esme with anything and storms out after Dante warns him not to leave town.

Curtis checks in on Portia, who's upset at Britt's death. He promises to stand by her side through the memorial. Portia says she can't stop thinking about all the bad things since Trina's arrest. Then the two get cutsie pootsie about his and hers towels.

Felicia tells Cody about Britt's death. Cody admits he wasn't straight with Britt and that he used her. Cody says all he wanted was her. (Does anyone care about this con man's feelings?)

Ryan questions where Heather was last night. Heather says her favorite guard looked the other way and allowed her to sneak out. Ryan says he heard someone hooked Britt on the pier last night and knows it was her. Heather says she was trying to protect Esme. Ryan wants her to confess so Esme can go free.

Heather says the next time she hooks someone, it will prove Esme is innocent. Ryan grabs her arm and she reacts, saying she was injured last night. Heather says she tried to set things right and Ryan tells her about the baby. Heather is thrilled to be a grandmother and says she'll make up for lost time and be there for Esme.

Ryan says they need to move up their timeline and asks when she plans on attacking again. Heather says she has to wait until her guard friend is back on duty. Heather says she'll find another weapon and then they can all be one big happy family.

Esme's upset to find herself handcuffed to the hospital bed and Liz questions her memory lapse. Esme continues to claim that she has no memory of the crimes she's supposedly committed. Liz says someone is here to help as Kevin walks in. Esme thinks she recognizes his face and Kevin introduces himself and says he's a psychiatrist.

Esme questions if she's met Kevin before and he tells her that she met his brother Ryan. Kevin tells her that she used to take care of Ryan. Martin interrupts to tell Kevin that Esme is now his client, assigned by the courts.

Kevin heads to the PCPD to talk to Dante and tells him that Martin is now her lawyer. He tells Dante that he believes Esme suffered a significant amount of memory loss which means they'll never know where she's been or who's been taking care of her. Dante doesn't believe a pregnant Esme could have hooked anyone and wants to know who the real hooker is.

Martin tells Esme not to speak with anyone, including doctors. Esme wants to know what everyone thinks she's guilty of and Martin tells her that it's murder in the first degree. Esme swears to Liz that she didn't do what they're saying and begs her to believe her.

Martin steps out of the room, badmouthing the judge that forced him to take the case. NIkolas arrives and says he was the one that got Martin assigned. Nikolas says the baby is his and Esme needs to be kept safe until she gives birth.

Liesl puts on Britt's lab coat and ID and pays Esme a visit.



