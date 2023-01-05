Y&R's James Hyde Opens Up About Stint in Genoa City

CBS

Genoa City newcomer Jeremy Stark (James Hyde) has caused plenty of trouble since arriving in town on The Young and the Restless. But will Hyde be sticking around Y&R? The actor discussed his time on the show and his character in a chat with Soap Opera Digest.

Hyde told the publication that the show was trying to find him a role. Then, he was offered the (then) short-term part of Jeremy. He dished:

The first email I got said, ‘It’s just one episode and we don’t know anything after that.’ Since it was a new character that no one had played before, I couldn’t say no to that. There was never anything on their part about how the character would be written and for how long, just that he would be recurring. I imagine that it was, ‘Put him out there and see what happens.’

Is Jeremy planning on taking up residence in Genoa City? Hyde said that he's taking things day by day, but he's open. He explained:

At first, Jeremy told Diane [Susan Walters] that he wanted his money back, but when Jack offered him a big amount to leave Genoa City, Jeremy didn’t take it, so that tells me he’s there for a reason.

He added: