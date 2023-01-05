Peter Bergman

On today's The Young and the Restless recap:

Diane hopes everyone in Genoa City will think she has returned to hook up with Jeremy Stark. Kyle hates the plan but will support her in whatever way he can. Jack is concerned about Diane, and she is worried about keeping her game face on for Jeremy and everyone else. Jack wants her to be able to depend on him so they can get Stark out of her life for good. She kisses him on the cheek just as Ashley walks in…

