Crimson Lights: Sally calls the doctor to make an appointment and Adam overhears wondering if everything is ok. He takes a seat and Sally says launching her new business is keeping her up at night. Adam can’t wait to see how successful she will become as an interior designer. Sally is skeptical of how nice he’s being. Adam gets up annoyed with her constant questions. Sally apologizes saying she doesn’t want to lose their connection because she’s in a mood. They chat a while longer before Sally heads off to an appointment.

Chancellor-Winters: Lily chats with Jill confirming they are moving forward with the IPO. Audra is there and will run the numbers to decide when the best time is to run the announcement. Devon enters and is immediately annoyed about the IPO decision. Audra gets a text (presumably from Tucker) which also annoys Devon and she quickly mutes it. She decides to step out and let them talk.

Lily doesn’t understand his annoyance. No one is trying to exclude him. Lily doesn’t understand why he would want to limit the growth of the company. She goes on to explain that Jill’s vote counts as double and together they out vote him. She once again says if he can provide proof for not wanting the IPO, they will be willing to listen.

Jabot: Kyle appreciates Diane’s dedication but thinks she should consider a leave of absence. Summer arrives and wants to pull Kyle for a chat. When Diane hangs around, a very grouchy Summer heads off to pull files from Jack’s office.

Jeremy calls Diane while Kyle is standing nearby. She tells Jeremy she will text him the time and place for their next meeting. Kyle is annoyed that Diane is saying how high when Jeremy says jump. Diane begs Kyle to trust her and not tell Jack. Kyle thinks he and Jack should be close by. Summer listens in as Diane says she is as tough as people accuse her of being. She no longer needs those skills as much, but she can still access them. She has Jeremy Stark under control.

Abbott Mansion: Ashley and Jack continue their argument about Diane. He wants to run to the office but she begs him to stay and talk. Jack doesn’t understand her continued vendetta. Ashley doesn’t understand how he can continue to ignore the past. Jack says Diane is none of her business and is part of the family. Ashley can’t forgive Diane and thinks she should be banished. Jack thinks that’s rich considering who she is canoodling with. They argue about Diane and Jack suggests if she can’t come to grips with what’s happening, maybe she should leave.

Glitter Basement: Daniel sits having sent a text to Heather saying how excited he is to tell her and Lucy about his new business venture. Heather writes back that she’s happy for him but Lucy needs more time (what did Daniel do?). Just then, Abby enters and they embrace. She’s supposed to see Noah but he’s not around so they decide to catch up. She heard about his new job and asks about Heather and Lucy. Daniel has no idea how long it will be before they join him.

Abby distracts Daniel from thinking about his family by offering to set up a time to introduce him to Dominic. She goes on to say that she and Chance have split up. Daniel suddenly realizes he needs to meet with Lily and quickly exits. Abby texts Noah without a response. While she’s waiting, she takes off her wedding ring and puts it in her purse.

Society: Devon enters Society looking for Abby but finds Tucker. Devon (for some reason) decides it’s a good idea to say more to Tucker about the possible IPO. He doesn’t even have a say in his own company. Tucker thinks Devon should consider taking Hamilton-Winters back from Chancellor. That being said, he promises not to stick his nose where it doesn’t belong. He then continues sticking his nose in and says he shouldn’t have to answer to anyone about his own company.

Crimson Lights, Pt. 2: Lily arrives at Crimson Lights to find Daniel having coffee. He pretends to be happy and content but Lily sees right through it. She wonders if it’s about his new job, but he hesitantly explains that he made some mistakes in Savannah. He was jealous and insecure because he was going through a bad time with his career. Daniel pushed his family away and he’s ashamed (still no details). That being said, his new job has turned him around. Daniel hopes Heather and Lucy will have a new respect for him.

Endings

Ashley isn’t going anywhere as the Abbott mansion is just as much hers as Jack’s. She goes on to say that Jabot is just as much hers as his. Ashley never got a vote about Diane staying at the house nor working at the company. She declares that Diane will never be welcomed in either place (a little late for that…).

Summer is clearly annoyed and Kyle wonders why she’s so frosty. Summer says she needs a break from all the tension and wants to go to a textile show in Paris. Further, she wants to take Harrison with her.

Sally reviews what appear to be test results and wonders what she’s going to do now that she’s pregnant.

Lily can’t imagine that anyone thinks Daniel is a lost cause. She goes on to say he can work from anywhere. He can go back to Savannah or even to Portugal. Daniel feels like if he splits his focus he’ll end up doing a “half-ass” job on both fronts. Lily tells him she will support him no matter what before she exits for an appointment. Daniel notices she’s jittery, but Lily doesn’t share what’s going on. As she exits, she gets another text from someone saying they’ve just parked at the doctor’s office.

Devon tells Tucker he’s going to handle his business on his own but appreciates the insight. Tucker gets a message with the same ringtone as Audra’s the day before. After Devon exits, he calls someone to investigate the connection between Tucker and Audra.

