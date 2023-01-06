The Bold and the Beautiful Spoilers for the week of January 9-13

Kimberlin Brown

Here are the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers:

Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) and Finn (Tanner Novlan) are called to testify against Sheila.

Brooke (Katherine Kelly Lang) and Taylor’s (Krista Allen) new friendship continues to blossom.

Steffy’s words stun folks.

Sheila (Kimberlin Brown) and Taylor go head to head.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Spoilers: Bill Contemplates a Monumental Decision

Brooke and Katie (Heather Tom) are thrown for a loop by Finn’s update on Sheila.

Katie pleads with Bill (Don Diamont) to do the right thing.

Sheila has strong words for Steffy.

Mike (Ken Hanes) reminisces about Sheila.

Unexpected revelations complicate Sheila’s hearing.

Steffy informs Taylor about Bill’s ultimatum.

Brooke and Katie don’t quite how to read Carter’s (Lawrence Saint-Victor) unexpected move.

Steffy clues Liam (Scott Clifton)in to Bill’s new connection to Sheila.

Keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful spoilers!