Days of Our Lives Spoilers for the week of January 9-13, 2023

Mary Beth Evans

Here are the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers:

Alex (Robert Scott Wilson) turns off Stephanie’s (Abigail Klein) cell phone so they can enjoy uninterrupted sexy time.

Will (Chandler Massey) learns new information about Leo (Greg Rikaart).

Johnny (Carson Boatman) clues Rafe (Galen Gering) in.

Sloan (Jessica Serfaty) continues to ruffle Chanel’s (Raven Bowens) feathers.

Roman (Josh Taylor) and Rex (Kyle Lowder) fill Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) in on Kate’s demise.

While Stephanie is incommunicado, Kate (Lauren Koslow) dies and Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) takes a turn for the worst.

Li (Remington Hoffman) and Stefan (Brandon Barash) go head to head.

John (Drake Hogestyn) and Orpheus (George DelHoyo) come face to face.

Stefan feels the heat from Gabi (Camila Banus).

Lucas and Orpheus come to blows.

Johnny has harsh words for Li.

Stephanie and Chad (Billy Flynn) grow closer.

Brady (Eric Martsolf) tells Chloe (Nadia Bjorlin) EVERYTHING.

Marlena’s (Deidre Hall) health falters.

Chloe eviscerates Li.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoilers: Kate and Kayla Learn Their Deadly Virus Has Returned

Alex confides his huge misstep to Sonny (Zach Tinker).

Eric (Greg Vaughan) pulls out his piece and threatens Kristen (Stacy Haiduk).

Kayla gets worse as Steve (Stephen Nichols) does everything he can to help.

Orpheus offers Lucas liquid medicine.

Steve goes IN on Kristen.

Sonny and Will continue to bicker about Leo.

Lucas confides in Rex.

Brady has a proposition for Chloe.

Eric has a heart to heart with Marlena.

Kayla dies.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoilers!