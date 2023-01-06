General Hospital's Dan Buran Talks Signing on to a Soap and Playing Lecherous Linc
Linc (Dan Buran) is the bane of Brook Lynn's (Amanda Setton) existence on General Hospital. But is the sleazy music producer ever going to get his comeuppance? Buran spoke about his Port Charles path and character with Soap Opera Digest.
Linc has popped up periodically over the past few years. Buran recalled:
I auditioned maybe two days after my son was born, which was in November of 2019, and I started, I think, at the beginning of 2020. I certainly didn’t think it would last this long, but it’s been a treat, a gift. I don’t know how much longer it will last, but it’s always a nice surprise when I get the email saying, 'Hey, we’d like you for a couple more days.'
Recommended Articles
He added:
I’ve never been on a soap opera set before, and you just kind of have to throw yourself into it. There is something magical about being on that soundstage and the cast is wonderful — they’re ready to go and supportive and it’s always fun to be a part of it.
How does Linc justify being such a creep? Buran mused:
Linc lives in his own world. He came up in Hollywood and the recording industry where the casting couch still existed and he never left that world! He doesn’t really understand that he’s in a new world, and he’s obviously self-centered, opportunistic, a womanizer and narcissistic. I would imagine it’s gonna smack him in the face at some point! He’s going to wake up and realize you can’t get away with this stuff anymore.