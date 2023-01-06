Linc (Dan Buran) is the bane of Brook Lynn's (Amanda Setton) existence on General Hospital. But is the sleazy music producer ever going to get his comeuppance? Buran spoke about his Port Charles path and character with Soap Opera Digest.

Linc has popped up periodically over the past few years. Buran recalled:

I auditioned maybe two days after my son was born, which was in November of 2019, and I started, I think, at the beginning of 2020. I certainly didn’t think it would last this long, but it’s been a treat, a gift. I don’t know how much longer it will last, but it’s always a nice surprise when I get the email saying, 'Hey, we’d like you for a couple more days.'

He added:

I’ve never been on a soap opera set before, and you just kind of have to throw yourself into it. There is something magical about being on that soundstage and the cast is wonderful — they’re ready to go and supportive and it’s always fun to be a part of it.

How does Linc justify being such a creep? Buran mused: