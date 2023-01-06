General Hospital Spoilers for the week of January 9-13, 2023

Here are the latest General Hospital spoilers:

Nina (Cynthia Watros) is horrified when she learns of Willow’s (Katelyn MacMullen) diagnosis.

Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) focuses on a goal.

Laura (Genie Francis) guts Spencer (Nicholas Chavez) with the truth.

Ava (Maura West) has a catch up with Nina.

Chase (Josh Swickard) has mixed feelings.

Drew (Cameron Mathison) continues to operate in a cloud of confusion.

Spencer tries to determine if Esme (Avery Pohl) is faking amnesia.

Sonny (Maurice Benard) rips Nikolas (Marcus Coloma) a new one.

Finn (Michael Easton) tries to get over himself.

Carly (Laura Wright) thinks she’s right…

Cameron (William Lipton) and Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) have a heart to heart.

Ava receives unexpected support.

Elizabeth impresses Laura.

Cody (Josh Kelly) acts as a roadblock.

Michael (Chad Duell) feels love and support.

Spencer quickly learns he can’t hide the truth from Laura.

Victor (Charles Shaughnessy) demands answers from Nikolas.

Nina goes IN on Michael.

Sam (Kelly Monaco) feels the heat from Alexis (Nancy Lee Grahn).

