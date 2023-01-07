Maurice Benard

On today’s General Hospital recap: Nina's going through Britt's things in her office when Sonny arrives and offers to have his guy drop the box off at her place. Nina says Liesl was supposed to be helping her and doesn't know where she went. Sonny mentions that Esme is in the hospital so Nina runs out looking for Liesl.

Liesl tells Esme that she lost her daughter and wants her pound of flesh. Liesl pulls out a syringe but Esme swears she didn't do anything. Liesl is ready to inject her when she notices Esme is pregnant. Liesl injects Esme's IV knocking her out, just as Nina comes in. Liesl says she just gave Esme a sedative to keep her quiet. Nina stops Liesl again and asks if she's willing to kill a mother and her baby. Liesl says she wouldn't kill the baby.

Nina says Liesl can't take Esme's baby, having been through that herself. Liesl says Esme owes her a child but Nina doesn't want Liesl to throw her life away. Nina says they need to wait and see if Esme is the killer, otherwise Liesl will pay for nothing. Nina gets Liesl out and away before anyone can see her.

Liz reassures Nikolas that Esme and the baby seem fine. He wants to get in to see Esme, but Liz warns him to stay away. Nikolas wants to see if she's faking the memory loss or not but Liz says it's best to stay away from her.

Nikolas runs into Sonny and asks if he's spoken to Spencer because he's concerned. For some inexplicable reason, Nikolas very proudly tells Sonny that Esme is pregnant with his baby (what a weird acting choice). Sonny and Nikolas get into a fight.

Liz sees the bruise on Nikolas’ face and wonders if he has a death wish. Nikolas tries again to get into Esme’s room, and Liz stops him again and berates him for being an idiot.

Dex shows up at the house to see Josslyn. He and Carly tell her that Britt died after the attack on the pier. Josslyn says it’s her fault and tells Carly the truth. Carly asks if it was Esme but Josslyn doesn’t know. Josslyn says she didn’t wait fro the police, and that Britt told her she was fine and that she’d handle it.

Carly wants to know why Britt told police she didn't know the person who was being attacked when she knew it was Josslyn. Dex speaks up, and Carly is not happy that they left the scene of a crime. Dex says he was carrying a gun that wasn't registered to him and didn't know what would happen if police traced it.

After Dex leaves, Josslyn goes over all the events from the pier and Carly is grateful that she's alive. Josslyn says afterwards she went back to Kelly's to break up with Cam. Carly says Josslyn needs to tell her when she's in danger. (As much as I hate the characters of Carly and Josslyn, I can't deny Laura and Eden do fantastic work together)

Spencer tells Cameron about Esme being in police custody and carrying his sibling. He updates Cameron and tells him that Esme claims to have memory loss. Spencer can't believe pregnant Esme is capable of being the hooker but that means someone else out there is.

Cameron tells Spencer about his breakup with Josslyn. He explains that Josslyn said they've grown apart, and since Spencer's firing on all cylinders, he figures it has to do with Dex. Cameron doesn't see Dex as the issue than asks about Trina. Spencer says they were pretending to be closer to lure out Esme.

Sonny finds Spencer and Cameron and tells them that there's been another attack and that Britt died. Spencer's in denial, saying he saw Britt at the party and she was alive and fine. Sonny says it happened after the party, that Britt was saving someone else. Spencer doesn't want to go back to Wyndermere, so Sonny offers to have him stay with him. (Someone was cutting onions and sweeping up a lot of dust around here, right about now).

Nina takes Liesl to her apartment to rest and goes through the box of items from Britt's office, which for some reason also contains Willow's chemo treatment.

Drew asks if they've heard from the donor registry, but Michael says there have been no matches yet. Willow asks about the search for her birth parents and Drew asks if Harmony kept in touch with the commune leader Josiah. Willow says Harmony took her to see Josiah after they left but doesn't remember much. Drew says he thinks Josiah will be the one with answers. Willow mentions that she's done with the first round of chemo for two weeks and Drew promises to get answers before then.

Willow gets a call from Terry that she matched someone on the donor registry.

