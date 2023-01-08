Krista Allen

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Beach House: Steffy and Finn get romantic. She’s not convinced his murderous mama is gone for good - especially considering her recent discussion with Bill. She reviews how horrified she is that her former lover and father-in-law would choose Sheila as the woman to help soothe his fragile ego. Finn thinks Sheila has some sort of emotional hold over Dollar Bill. Just as Steffy asks Finn what they can possibly do about Bill’s ultimatum, an ebullient Taylor arrives asking who is going to throw the party to celebrate Sheila’s arrest.

Taylor’s been out of town and wants all the juicy details of Bill turning Sheila in. She’s stunned that Bill is responsible for their families new found safety (just wait, Taylor). Taylor is THRILLED because everything is going right and her new best friend is Brooke Freaking Logan! Just then a knock on the door reveals Chief Baker. He explains there is a lot of work to be done before prison is her final destination. Finn and Steffy remember Bill’s ultimatum…

Visitation Room: Bill and Sheila reunite in the visitation room and he tells her he’s taken care of everything - but she needs to lay low. Before he’s willing to move forward, Bill wants to confirm with Sheila that their new found relationship is real (seems like a smart move to confirm his dumb decision). Sheila is confused as she thought Bill had been enjoying every moment of their incredibly recent coupling. She stares at him as he continues to remain stone cold still.

Bill seems suddenly reluctant and asks why she followed him to Il Giardino a few weeks prior (maybe we’re going to get to when they actually connected). She says she was just watching him stare off into nothingness and was bored herself. Apparently, what followed was the two of them talking until the sun came up. Bill says he related to her desperation and has never connected to anyone in the same way. Sheila thinks he’s been trying to connect to good girls (has she met Brooke or Quinn?) when he needed to be with someone who was more like him. He counters that the “good girls” (Katie and Steffy - really?) are calling him a hero. Sheila says they are correct because he is her hero.

Forrester Creations: A shirtless Carter begins to get dressed as Katie enters (what the hell goes on at Forrester Creations? Can Carter work shirtless on the regular?). Before he buttons up, Katie cops a feel and grabs a kiss. They immediately move on to discussing Bill (as one would). Katie is very confused by Bill’s overwhelming vulnerability. He seems a shell of his former self. Carter is amazed by Katie’s compassion.

Endings

Chief Baker wants to reiterate how important the words of Finn and Steffy will be to put Sheila away for good. After Baker leaves, Steffy waves off any further discussion of Sheila. She wants to discuss all the joy that currently surrounds their family. Steffy thinks Taylor deserves everything life has to offer.

Sheila thinks Bill’s hesitation has nothing to do with her and more to do with those “bitch” Logans who have always tried to change him. It’s why he can’t seem to move forward. She will never walk out on him. In fact, she will be a powerful force that will make them an unstoppable couple.