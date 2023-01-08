Lauren Koslow

On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Alice Horton’s Living Room: Chad is serving Stephanie tea from Alice Horton’s tea set. He’s rewarding her for hanging out with his kids at the ice skating rink (they really do have a lovely chemistry). She stands up and suddenly realizes she must have injured her ankle. Chad quickly offers to give her a rub down (well played, Mr. DiMera). Stephanie is impressed and Chad says he dated a physical therapist for a few weeks (Jordan! - nice history). Stephanie’s phone rings and it’s Alex wondering if she’s still mad. She assures him she’s ok and he apologizes again… but then he screws up again by bringing up Chad. He asks her if she wants to grab dinner at her place, but she’d rather go to his.

Kiriakis Mansion: Stephanie arrives at the Kiriakis mansion and before they eat, Alex once again apologizes for being so jealous and insecure. She reassures him he has no reason to be jealous. After their meal, Alex and Stephanie relax on the sofa. She doesn’t want to go home and Alex asks her to stay. He uses his lips to convince her. They head upstairs to his bedroom to have sex, um, I mean, “make love.”

Brady Pub: Roman is freaked out that Kate sneezed, but she is minimizing it. He wants her to go to the hospital to get checked out. Kate would rather hang out and eat chowder. Kate enjoys a martini as Steve updates Roman over the phone about Kayla’s test results. Kate refuses to engage because she just can’t go through any of it again. Just then, Chad arrives and Roman asks that he talk some sense into his play momma. Just then, Kate collapses. They agree to get her the hospital immediately.

University Hospital: Steve and Kayla are freaked out by her test results while Rex is begging them not to jump to conclusions. Kayla tells Steve she and Kate (and probably Marlena) might be in real trouble. Kayla realizes there’s not enough serum left to cure one of them much less all three. Rex says they need the orchid as Rex wants to warn Marlena and Kate. Just then, Kayla collapses. Rex gets her some water (thank God the water’s here) and they discuss how they can’t believe they’re going down this familiar road yet again.

Kayla is in a hospital bed and Steve is trying to get her to relax. Just then, her phone rings and it’s Chad reporting about Kate. Kayla tells Kate about his mother. She tells Steve he needs to call Marlena. Kayla remembers the serum being dropped off anonymously and thinks they should figure out who was behind it.

Marlena’s Penthouse: John and Marlena are pretend fighting about him having compassion for Kristen. She says Kristen an “evil, lying, bitch” and throws a glass of water in John’s face. She immediately apologizes and helps him dry his moist face. They whisper their hope that they can find out what Kristen is holding over Brady’s head. Just then, Eric arrives to chat. He’s looking for Brady but they don’t know where he is. Marlena thanks him for watching Rachel, but Eric says he had an ulterior motive - kidnapping. John and Marlena are rightfully confused. Eric explains they were trying to get Kristen to reveal the location of the orchid - which is what she has been holding over Brady’s head. They are stunned but not at all surprised. Eric says he and Brady think Kristen is telling the truth about them needing additional doses of the serum.

Kristen can’t believe the orchid is gone while Brady thinks she’s trying to pull one over on him (not terribly difficult). Kristen rightfully wonders why she would hold back the orchid when Brady is threatening to keep Rachel from her. She sears on Rachel’s life that someone stole the orchid. Kristen goes on to explain that EJ had security going on in the tunnels after Leo Stark set up camp. She thought the orchid would be safe since no one would be around - except the construction workers. Brady is livid and thinks Marlena, Kate, and Kayla’s blood is on her hands.

Kristen and Brady arrive at the penthouse they report that the orchid is gone, and John immediately thinks Kristen is being manipulative. Kristen said she wouldn’t risk Rachel, and John counters she had no problem risking the lives of Marlena, Kayla and Kate. Kristen turns on Eric saying it’s clear he’s the one who took Rachel and they’re all a bunch of lying liars who lie. John goes IN saying she’s a manipulative sick freak obsessed with Brady. Steve calls John and asks about Marlena while also filling him in on Kate and Kayla. After hanging up, John begs Marlena to lie down and rest. Before she goes, Marlena chastises Kristen for keeping the orchid in hiding and preventing doctors from finding a cure.

Univeristy Hospital, Part 2: Kate awakens in the hospital and is confused because she was just at the Brady Pub. She says she didn’t want to come to the hospital but Rex says they made an executive decision. Kate says she felt fine and then woke up in the hospital. She’s going down hill faster this time. Rex promises to take good care of her. Kate asks him to not let her die at the hospital. Rex blames himself for not finding a cure, and Kate begs him to not beat himself up. Just then, Kate says she feels so strange. Roman arrives as Kate seems to be taking a turn for the worst. She says she loves them and then flatlines.

Chad, Steve, and Roman discuss the latest updates including how Kristen had the orchid the entire time. Chad realizes his sister has been using the orchid to play games with everyone’s lives.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Kristen Learns Brady Kidnapped Rachel

Endings

Kristen is beside herself just as Eric returns Rachel. Kristen assures her that mommy and daddy feel better.

Chad asks Steve if there’s anything he can do. He asks if he’ll call Stephanie.

Stephanie wants to go freshen up before she and Chad hit the sheets. When she’s in the bathroom, Chad calls and Alex ignores the call.

Kayla tells Steve she’s scared and he begs her not to give up. He truly believes they will all be just fine.

Rex is using the defibrillators to try and save Kate. He stops and calls time of death as Roman begs him not to. They embrace as Kate goes on to glory.

