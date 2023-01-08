Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of January 9-13, 2023

Abigail Klein

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo:

We’re filled with grief and devastation this week as Orpheus’ (George DelHoyo) original plan for Kate, Kayla, and Marlena comes to fruition.

After Kate (Lauren Koslow) passes on, Rex (Kyle Lowder) calls Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) in prison to tell him his mama has gone home to glory. At the same time, a despondent Roman (Josh Taylor) grieves for his lost love.

As Kate passes, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is also on the way out. Steve (Stephen Nichols) tells his Sweetness he loves her and she mutters it back before she joins Kate in the upper room. Her daughter Stephanie (Abigail Klein) is devastated she didn’t get to tell her mother goodbye.

In the penthouse bedroom, Marlena (Deidre Hall) who also isn’t long for this earthly world, loses control when she is told of the deaths whilst being comforted by her beloved John (Drake Hogestyn).

