Skip to main content

Days of Our Lives Promo: The Hardest Word You’ll Ever Say Is Goodbye

Days of Our Lives Promo for the week of January 9-13, 2023
Abigail Klein

Abigail Klein

Here’s the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promo: 

We’re filled with grief and devastation this week as Orpheus’ (George DelHoyo) original plan for Kate, Kayla, and Marlena comes to fruition. 

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Spoiler Promo: Familiar Faces Return to Salem for the Holidays

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

After Kate (Lauren Koslow) passes on, Rex (Kyle Lowder) calls Lucas (Bryan Dattilo) in prison to tell him his mama has gone home to glory. At the same time, a despondent Roman (Josh Taylor) grieves for his lost love.

As Kate passes, Kayla (Mary Beth Evans) is also on the way out. Steve (Stephen Nichols) tells his Sweetness he loves her and she mutters it back before she joins Kate in the upper room. Her daughter Stephanie (Abigail Klein) is devastated she didn’t get to tell her mother goodbye. 

In the penthouse bedroom, Marlena (Deidre Hall) who also isn’t long for this earthly world, loses control when she is told of the deaths whilst being comforted by her beloved John (Drake Hogestyn).

Watch the promo below and keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives spoiler promos!

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

D437E0CF-99F4-4662-9450-7122BD92780C
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Kayla Joins Kate in the Upper Room

By Joshua BaldwinComment
days_spoilers_12_30_2022
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Kate and Kayla Learn Their Deadly Virus Has Returned

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Doug Williams, Julie Williams, Ciara Brady, Ben Weston, Marlena Evans, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Winter Preview: MarDevil’s Mayhem, A Beheaded Bear, and Father Eric Brady! (VIDEO)

By Joshua BaldwinComment
Jennifer Deveraux, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Jennifer Rose Falls Off The Wagon

By Joshua BaldwinComment