On today’s Days of Our Lives recap:

Kiriakis Mansion: Alex is half-nekkid when Chad calls he hits “ignore.” Chad leaves a message and hopes Stephanie gets to the hospital in time. Chad calls yet again and Alex turns the phone completely off. Just then, a scantily clad Stephanie arrives ready for action.

Penthouse: Marlena is in bed and John tells her that Brady is working with Black Patch to locate the orchid. John thinks Orpheus is responsible for taking the orchid - cut to Orpheus reading “The Art of War” in prison. Marlena thinks John needs to take a trip to Statesville. He agrees to go since Eric is there to take care of her. Before he departs, they get all John and Marlena.

Eric brings Marlena some soup and he joins her in bed. Marlena is worried about Kristen and wonders if Eric and Brady gave thought to what the outcome would be if they toyed with her. Eric agrees Marlena is right (of course she is). She fills him in that John has headed over to Statesville to visit Orpheus.

Marlena wants to know how Eric’s doing. He spouts that nonsense about Nicole convincing Jada to have an abortion. Before Marlena can check him, Eric takes it back admitting it’s not exactly what happened. She’s worried about him getting involved with barroom brawls and doesn’t want him to lose himself.

University Hospital: Roman is freaking out and Rex is crying as Kate flatlines. Rex is sorry to say it, but Kate is gone. Roman strokes Kate’s face and says she looks like she’s sleeping. He can’t believe she’s gone now that they’ve finally found their way back to each other. Rex exits to give his dad a moment alone with Kate. Before he leaves, he tells Roman how happy he made Kate.

Roman regrets wasting so much time, and is sorry he couldn’t protect Kate from Orpheus and Kristen. He breaks down in tears as he tells her he will forever love her. A desperate Roman lies across Kate’s lifeless body.

Kayla is declining and can’t believe Kristen would put three lives in danger because of her obsession with Brady (have you met Kristen?). Steve wants her to rest and forget about everything else. The power of their love can overcome anything. She begs Steve to go check on Kate and Roman. He reluctantly agrees and will return soon.

Rex sees Steve and Chad in the lobby telling them that Kate has passed away. Steve comforts Rex and Chad and wants to go comfort Roman. Rex goes to call his siblings. Chad tells Steve he hasn’t been able to reach Stephanie, but agrees to go find her as he thinks he knows where she is.

Steve arrives to comfort his old friend and offers his condolences. Roman is worried about Kayla and Marlena and knows Katie (I love when he calls her that) would be doing the same.

Steve returns to Kayla’s bedside and tells her about Kate. She cries and says she needs to see her kids. Steve tells her Chad has gone to find Stephanie and tries to ease her growing panic. Roman arrives and Steve leaves them so he can try to reach Joey and Tripp. Kayla is so sorry and Roman explains how much of a comfort Rex has been and how much he loved Kate. Steve returns with Joey and Tripp on the phone and Roman gives them some privacy.

Kayla tells Joey how proud she is of him and what a gift he was to her and Steve. Kayla tells Tripp that although she didn’t give birth to him, she loves him in every way a mother could love their child. She’s so proud of him. Kayla loves all her children and she asks that they all look after each other before telling them goodbye.

The Search for Stephanie: Chad is in Horton Square and calls Stephanie’s phone again. He finally has to leave a voicemail that Kate has died and Kayla is really sick. He needs her to get to the hospital right away (unfortunately, she is otherwise engaged with Alex).

Alex and Stephanie are basking in the afterglow when Chad busts into the room. They freak out until he says Kate has passed away and Kayla has been admitted to the hospital. Stephanie quickly gets up to get dressed and Chad goes downstairs to wait. Alex looks sick to his stomach.

Statesville: Orpheus is reading away when Lucas arrives. He notes he saw Kate visiting him earlier. Orpheus thinks Kate looked well. Lucas knows how Orpheus tried to kill Kate, Kayla, and Marlena and wants him to keep his mother’s name out of his damned mouth. Orpheus provokes Lucas about being a drunk and the Horton bastard when John arrives. Orpheus then continues to provoke both of them when John says they need to talk. He goes in immediately asking where the orchid is. John tells Lucas the women are sick again and he exits to call the hospital. Orpheus is thrilled.

Lucas calls Rex asking about Kate. Lucas begs for information and Rex tells him Kate’s gone. Orpheus is making fun of everyone for falling for Kristen’s blackmail when Lucas returns. He attacks Orpheus and says his mother is dead. John pulls him off and comforts Lucas as best he can. He quickly exits as he needs to get back to Marlena.

Penthouse, Part Two: John arrives as Eric and Marlena are still hanging out. He explains he wasn’t able to get any information out of Orpheus. Marlena hopes Kate and Kayla can make it through the night and John looks pained. He tells Marlena that Kate passed away and she is devastated and Eric is stunned. He goes to check on Roman and Kayla. Marlena prays that Kayla will be ok.

Endings

Kayla says she needs to sleep. Steve begs her to wait for Stephanie but she says she needs to go be with her mom and with Bo. She whispers that she needs to see Stephanie but she’s so tired. She tells Steve she loves him forever and he says the same, and he pulls her to him.

Chad, Alex and Stephanie arrive at the hospital and she rushes to Kayla’s room. As she walks in, Kayla is flatlining. Steve is crying and he tells her that her mother is gone. They embrace in tears.

Chad goes in to see Kate and tells her he loves her. He will miss her more than she could ever know. Chad leans over and kisses her hand and puts it to his cheek.

Lucas and Orpheus have (for some reason) been left alone. Before Lucas can freak out, Orpheus apologizes for being an ass when he was trying to process his loss. Lucas has no time for his foolishness as he knows what a monster Orpheus truly is. With that, he pulls out, what appears to be, a bottle of whiskey. He thought it might take the edge off. He leaves the bottle on the table and exits.

John comforts Marlena when Eric arrives clearly with bad news. He tells them Kayla has passed away. Marlena freaks out and dissolves into tears.

Stephanie sits at Kayla’s bedside not believing her mother is gone. Steve says Kayla tried so hard to hold on. Stephanie is beside herself when she realizes her mother asked for her specifically. She falls into Steve’s arms and they cry and comfort each other - Alex looks in the door and goes to Chad to tell him Stephanie was too late. Chad can’t believe her phone was turned off and never got to say goodbye to her mother.

