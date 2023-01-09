General Hospital Promo: All Will be Revealed

Chad Duell and Katelyn MacMullen

This week on General Hospital, some secrets may be revealed.

In Terry's (Cassandra James) office, she tells Michael (Chad Duell) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) she has bad news for them.

In the Quartermaine kitchen, Drew (Cameron Mathison) tells Carly (Laura Wright) she lied to him yet again. Are you new to her?

Over at GH, Laura (Genie Francis) tells Elizabeth (Rebecca Herbst) she's worried. Is Laura on to Elizabeth's involvement with Nikolas (Marcus Coloma)?

