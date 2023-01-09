Chad Duell, Katelyn MacMullen

On today’s General Hospital recap: Willow is optimistic when she heads to the hospital, hoping the transplant will solve all her problems. Michael mentions all the people who love her and she brings up Sonny. Michael says he's not ready to reconcile with Sonny saying the man he grew up with never returned from Nixon Falls. Willow says maybe Michael can have compassion for who Sonny is now.

Terry tells Willow the chemo hasn't had the effect they wanted but that the baby is strong. Terry says she wants to do the transplant right now though admits there could be complications to the baby. She suggests they have Willow deliver early. Terry leaves so they can discuss, and Willow worries about a premature baby. Terry returns and tells them the bad news. The bone marrow donor's doctor didn't clear her for the procedure. She says they'll have to find another donor to get started on this right away.

Martin stops Dante and Jordan from entering Esme's room and appeals to Terry as chief of staff . Jordan says the neurologist gave the okay but Martin insists Esme is fragile. Terry tells Finn to monitor the interview. Dante shows photos of all the victims of the revenge porn but Esme says she doesn't remember anyone. Martin steps in and tells Jordan to either arrest Esme or leave her alone.

Dante tells Jordan that he doesn't think Esme is faking her amnesia but that she still needs to pay for the crimes she's done. Dante doesn't think Esme is the hooker and thinks they need to figure out where she's been hiding for months.

Nikolas needs Alexis' legal advice and she is gobsmacked to hear that he's Esme's baby daddy. Alexis tears a strip from him but he says he's heard it all already. Nikolas says he wants full custody of his child. Alexis says she won't help Nikolas take a child from her mother, no matter who she is, reminding him that Sam was taken from her.

Nikolas says he's the baby's father but Alexis reminds him that he sucks at fatherhood. He swears he'll be a better father to this child, and Esme can't have any part in raising the baby. Nikolas wants the chance to do better this time and Alexis asks if he's given up with Spencer. She says it's his job as a parent to take care of all of his children. Nikolas claims to be worried about his baby's care so Alexis agrees to find him someone who deals with custody cases.

Sonny takes Spencer to Wyndermere to get his things, and runs into Victor who's not happy to hear that Spencer will be staying with Sonny. Spencer points out the condition of his release is over and he can go where he wants. Victor pushes but Spencer doesn't want to be anywhere near Nikolas and tells Victor about the baby.

Victor wants to work with Sonny for Spencer's sake. Victor says it's important for him to have his family all together and hasn't managed to reconcile Spencer and Nikolas. Victor wants Sonny to help push Spencer to a reconciliation. Sonny says Nikolas has messed up his relationship with Spencer but Victor reminds Sonny of his own parental issues with Michael. Sonny warns Victor to back off his family. He says neither NIkolas nor Spencer want to work out their issues anyway. Spencer mentions Demetrius and the north tower to Victor, which piques his interest.

Finn checks in with LIz about how she's feeling now that Esme has returned. Liz tells him not to pretend that he cares. Finn says he'll always care about her even though they didn't work out.

Jordan interrupts to ask for a statement from Liz. Dante asks if Esme was pregnant when she attacked Liz on the pier. Liz lies and says she had not noticed and everything happened so fast. Jordan admits they're starting to think Esme isn't the killer. The police report of Britt's attack has her fighting off the killer and making no mention of a pregnancy. Jordan says they can't' rule Esme out completely.

Dante says the real question is where Esme has been hiding all these months and a lightbulb goes off over Finn's head. He tells them to check Wyndermere. Jordan agrees that it's a good idea to re-check Wyndemere for evidence of Esme's presence there.

Nina tells Ava that she's going through the box of stuff from Britt's office in order to return the hospital files. Nina's sad and confides in Ava about Britt's condition. Ava in turn tells Nina about pregnant Esme. Ava says she's going ahead with the divorce and moving out. Ava believes she can get Wyndemere in the divorce thanks to her leverage. Nina admits she's going to miss Ava when she leaves.

Sonny gets to the penthouse and tells the ladies that Spencer will be staying with him for a while. Ava tells them that Spencer apologized to her then jokes that she won't have to evict him from Wyndemere when she gets it in the divorce.

When Sonny tosses his keys on the table, he notices the hospital reports.

Esme complains to Martin who says she probably wouldn't be capable of hooking anyone in her condition. He says if she had an alibi, he'd be able to persuade the police not to charge her. They need to find out where she's been hiding.

When Nikolas gets home, Victor shows him a burnt ornament and asks what's been going on in the north tower.

