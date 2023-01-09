The Bold and The Beautiful Promo: Will Justice be Served?

Kimberlin Brown

Sheila Carter's (Kimberlin Brown) nine lives are going to be put to the test on The Bold and the Beautiful this week.

At the cliff house, Taylor (Krista Allen) tells Steffy (Jacqueline MacInnes Wood) that Sheila's going to be put in jail and will be out of their lives for good.

Over inside LA County lock-up, Sheila tells Bill (Don Diamont) that with the two of them together, nothing and nobody can mess with them.

As Finn (Tanner Novlan) looks on, Bill tells Steffy that his deal is Sheila's freedom for Taylor's.

Deacon (Sean Kanan) visits Sheila and tells her he knows she can beat the odds. Will she? Watch the promo below!