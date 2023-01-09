Skip to main content

The Young and The Restless Promo: Is it Over For Billy and Lily?

Christel Khalil and Jason Thomspon

Billy (Jason Thompson) and Lily's (Christel Khalil) romance is on the rocks and could be potentially over on The Young and the Restless. Billy tells Lily he's not ready to give up on their relationship because they love each other and the feelings they have are still there.

Lily informs him she's loved him from day one but they've started to go in different directions. Is this the end for the two? Watch the promo below.

