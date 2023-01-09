The Young and The Restless Spoilers: Tucker is Checked by Ashley

Trevor St. John and Eileen Davidson

Victor: Mr. Moneybags (Eric Braeden) starts his schemes. Meanwhile, Victor heads into the enemy's lair and returns Adam (Mark Grossman) to reality.

Chance: The Chancellor heir (Conner Floyd) gets fed up with Abby (Melissa Ordway). Look for Chance to start turning to Sharon (Sharon Case) for support.

Devon: The brooding billionaire (Bryton James) learns all about Tucker (Trevor St. John) and Audra's (Zuleyka Silver) connection. Watch for Devon to butt heads with Lily (Christel Khalil) on how to deal with the mole issue at Chancellor-Winters.

Tucker/Ashley: The enigmatic mogul sees a different side to the chemist (Eileen Davidson). Look for Ashley also to put Tucker in check.

Diane: The architect (Susan Walters) makes a risky move. Look for Jack (Peter Bergman) to help Diane and for Ms. Jenkins to go after Nikki (Melody Thomas Scott). Just what will both Victor and Nikki think about this?

Phyllis: Red's (Michelle Stafford) kids (Michael Graziadei and Allison Lanier) are concerned about her. Watch for Phyllis to make a horrifying discovery and mend fences with Summer.

Jill: Ms. Foster Abbott (Jess Walton) gets a disturbing call.