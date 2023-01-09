Skip to main content

WATCH: Shemar Moore Reveals He's Going to Be a Dad to Jennifer Hudson (VIDEO)

Shemar Moore and Jennifer Hudson

Former The Young and the Restless fan fave Shemar Moore (ex-Malcolm) is about to enjoy fatherhood. Moore announced on The Jennifer Hudson Show he's about to become a dad with girlfriend Jesiree Dizon! Moore's news dropped on an episode slated to air Jan. 26.

He told Hudson and the audience the baby's due date coincides with the memory of his mother. Moore stated:

I'm Shemar Moore, 52½ years old. My mother is in heaven, right now it'll be the three-year anniversary on February 8. And on February 8, I'm going to make one of her dreams come true because, in real life, Shemar Moore is about to be a daddy.

Hudson told Moore how his mother would be proud of him and was smiling down from heaven. The actor said:

I'm so excited. I'm sorry she can't be here. I was worried for a while that it was a 'that ship has sailed' kind of thing but God had my back and things lined up.

Congrats to Moore and Dizon. Watch the announcement below.

