WATCH: Vanessa Lachey Discusses "History"-Making Role on NCIS: Hawai'i on The Talk (VIDEO)

Vanessa Lachey Photo Credit: CBS/The Talk

Actress Vanessa Lachey got a bit emotional about a milestone on NCIS: Hawaiʻi. Lachey appeared on The Talk Monday, where she discussed the crossovers between her show, mothership program NCIS, and NCIS: Los Angeles and how she would be making history. According to Lachey:

I wasn't going to get emotional, but you said I made history, and I never really thought about that...I love that I get to be the one to be the first female lead of this franchise.

How was it working with NCIS: Los Angeles star Chris O'Donnell and NCIS' Wilmer Valderrama? Lachey stated:

It was like one big, happy family. I think for us too, we realize we're like the newbies. You know, we're year two, so we bow down.

Watch what Lachey says about the backstory of her and Valderrama's characters below.