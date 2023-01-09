Y&R and DAYS Star Quinn K. Redeker Dead at 86

Multi-soap veteran Quinn K. Redeker has died at age 86. Deadline reports that the actor passed away of natural causes in Los Angeles on December 20, 2022.

From 1979 to 1987, Redeker played dastardly Alex Marshall on Days of Our Lives. Alex's many misdeeds included blackmail, attempted murder, and theft. The character went off to jail, but his legacy lived on in Salem through his daughter Jessica (Jean Bruce Scott), ex-wife Marie (Maree Cheatham), and grandson Nick (Blake Berris).

From 1987 to 1994, Redeker played a very different character: ex-con Rex Sterling. The father of Danny (Michael Damian) and Gina (Patty Weaver) entered Katherine's (Jeanne Cooper) after Kay's nemesis Jill (Jess Walton) paid him to seduce the other woman. Of course, romance with Katherine (and Jill, and other ladies) ensued; the character of Rex was eventually shot and died in 1994. Prior to playing Rex, Redeker appeared in Genoa City in two other roles, including a brief stint as Nikki's (Melody Thomas Scott) father Nick. In the role of Rex, Redeker was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in both 1989 and 1990.

Redeker received a story credit and Oscar nomination for his work in the 1978 film The Deer Hunter, which was partially based on an unproduced screenplay he'd co-written. During his decades-long career, Redeker guested on many TV shows. His primetime roles included appearances on CSI: Miami, Supernatural, Fantasy Island, The Bob Newhart Show, and Bonanza. He hit the big screen in films like Ordinary People and The Candidate.

Redeker is survived by children Glaen, Brennen, Arianne, and Quinn Jr., as well as two grandchildren.