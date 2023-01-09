Y&R's Allison Lanier Talks Summer's Mama Drama and Hubby Trouble

AFF/Steven Bergman

The Young and the Restless' Summer (Allison Lanier) is a woman caught between family and love. On one hand, she's here for hubby Kyle (Michael Mealor), although she's not head-over-heels for mother-in-law Diane (Susan Walters). On the other hand, she feels conflicted about her mother Phyllis' (Michelle Stafford) ongoing Diane vendetta. Lanier spoke to Soap Opera Digest about how the fallout from Diane and Phyllis' feud has affected Summer.

Lanier is loving filming high-drama scenes, explaining:

It’s so fun! I have the most fun when I’m getting to play scenes where there is genuine conflict within relationships that are important to me, like Summer with Kyle or Phyllis. The push and pull of what I want to say versus what I feel like I should say in those relationships has been interesting to explore as well.

Summer recently axed her mama from Marchetti, making things even more challenging on the parental front. Lanier said of Summer and Phyllis:

Their relationship is definitely strained. Summer feels like her mom is completely blinded by her hatred for Diane, and isn’t thinking about Summer at all when she’s making all of these crazy decisions, like summoning Stark [James Hyde]. I think there is genuine hurt there. Even though Summer is an adult, there is a feeling of neglect or abandonment when a parent is putting their own motives ahead of the wellbeing of their child.

And her marriage is being put through the wringer, as well. The actress shared: