Y&R's Lauralee Bell Reflects on Danny and Cricket's Recent Scenes

Sparks flew in the middle of winter in Genoa City recently, as Christine (Lauralee Bell) met up with ex-husband Danny (Michael Damian on The Young and the Restless. Although Cricket and the rockstar didn't head off into the sunset together, never say never! Bell looked back on the scenes with Soaps.com.

Bell said:

Danny asked Christine to take him to the airport, and she seemed a little bit hesitant. But eventually, she does. And I was saying to our headwriter, Josh Griffith, that it would be really interesting to at some point find out what was said during that car ride. There was so much that was left unsaid between them.

Does Danny still hold a place in Cricket's heart? Bell shared:

Life moves on, but those memories and feelings live on inside of you. You can’t go back, and you probably don’t even want to, but having that brush with the past is probably super exciting, at least at first, before it becomes just heart wrenching.

She added: