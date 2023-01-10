Kimberlin Brown

On today’s The Bold and the Beautiful recap:

Bill watches on camera as Steffy and Finn fret over their upcoming testimony at Sheila’s hearing. Steffy still thinks Bill has lost his mind, but clearly understands he will turn Taylor in if they go after Sheila. Steffy is horrified for Taylor and her “one mistake” (Really? Is it her “one” mistake? And purposely putting a bullet in someone is a doozy of a mistake) that pales in comparison to Sheila’s reign of terror.

Previous The Bold and the Beautiful (B&B) Recap: Steffy Hides the Truth From Taylor

Sheila enters and greets Steffy and Finn. She is warned to keep quiet but can’t help saying she hopes her son and daughter-in-law do what’s best for everyone involved. The judge enters and everyone takes their seats. He announces they are there to gather testimony for the case against Sheila. The judge thanks Finn and Steffy for being there saying how crucial what they have to say will be to this case.

The judge confirms Sheila is Finn’s biological mother and that he didn’t know this fact until about a year ago. He confirms and the judge is ready to get started. Steffy and Finn look pained as Sheila takes a look up at the camera that is allowing Bill to watch the festivities.

Check out the video clip below and keep checking back for the latest The Bold and the Beautiful recaps!