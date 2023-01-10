Steven Bergman Photography

Days of Our Lives welcomed back Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) recently. Although he's just back on our screens for a short stint, Lucas has changed a bit with his time in jail. Dattilo spoke to Soap Opera Digest about how he's chosen to play Lucas this time around.

Physically, Lucas is a bit scruffier, which mirrors his inner turmoil. Dattilo dished:

It was a different look, a different vibe. It suits the character, and it marks a new beginning for me. It’s a transition from who Lucas used to be to who he is now, because you can’t go through [a stint in] prison and be the same person.

The actor also brought a different approach to portraying the character during this stint. He shared:

My choice as an actor was to play the character with a different pace and delivery, because he’s been through so much and is kind of gutted. He has nothing to lose, but has nowhere to go. So it’s kind of a fun change. It’s not the same character anymore. I don’t know, maybe it’s not a good thing, because I haven’t been back [to DAYS] since. I tried to do things I haven’t done before acting wise. Hopefully, it was justified by the circumstances Lucas was going through.

Dattilo enjoyed getting to play in a different sandbox, especially in the prison setting with Orpheus (George DelHoyo). He added: