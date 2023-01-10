Skip to main content

Bryan Dattilo Dishes Playing Incarcerated Lucas on Days of Our Lives

Bryan Dattilo

Days of Our Lives welcomed back Bryan Dattilo (Lucas) recently. Although he's just back on our screens for a short stint, Lucas has changed a bit with his time in jail. Dattilo spoke to Soap Opera Digest about how he's chosen to play Lucas this time around.

Physically, Lucas is a bit scruffier, which mirrors his inner turmoil. Dattilo dished:

It was a different look, a different vibe. It suits the character, and it marks a new beginning for me. It’s a transition from who Lucas used to be to who he is now, because you can’t go through [a stint in] prison and be the same person.

Scroll to Continue

Recommended Articles

The actor also brought a different approach to portraying the character during this stint. He shared:

My choice as an actor was to play the character with a different pace and delivery, because he’s been through so much and is kind of gutted. He has nothing to lose, but has nowhere to go. So it’s kind of a fun change. It’s not the same character anymore. I don’t know, maybe it’s not a good thing, because I haven’t been back [to DAYS] since. I tried to do things I haven’t done before acting wise. Hopefully, it was justified by the circumstances Lucas was going through.

Dattilo enjoyed getting to play in a different sandbox, especially in the prison setting with Orpheus (George DelHoyo). He added:

I got to work with a few people I’ve always wanted to work with, like Drake Hogestyn [John] and Stephen Nichols [Steve]. I’d worked with Drake, but not in the same storyline where we’re both kind of on the same [mission]. I hadn’t done that with Stephen either. We became the comedy team of Drake, Stephen and Bryan. I got to be part of the leather jacket crew. That was fun. It was fun cahooting with them and getting back to Lucas being on the inside with information. I loved the new angle on the character and working with different people was awesome.

DAYTIME CONFIDENTIAL ON: TWITTER | FACEBOOK | INSTAGRAM

Related Stories

Bryan Dattilo, Alison Sweeney
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Bryan Dattilo Talks Lucas And Sami's "True Love"

By Carly SilverComment
Bryan Dattilo, Alison Sweeney
Days of Our Lives

Bryan Dattilo Dubs Himself DAYS' "Comeback Kid"

By Carly SilverComment
Bryan Dattilo, Alison Sweeney
Days of Our Lives

DAYS' Bryan Dattilo Explains What New Contract Means to Him

By Carly SilverComment
Kayla Johnson, Patch Johnson, Days of Our Lives
Days of Our Lives

DAYS Spoilers: Kayla Joins Kate in the Upper Room

By Joshua BaldwinComment