Greg Vaughan

On today's Days of Our Lives recap:

DiMera Mansion: Nicole awakens to EJ bringing her breakfast in bed. She notices there is no newspaper, and EJ explains that both Kate and Kayla have passed away. Nicole is confused as she thought they had been cured and immediately asks about Marlena. EJ says she has similar symptoms but is still holding on. Nicole is concerned for Eric after everything he’s been through. She tries to add herself to the list of traumas Eric has experienced but EJ won’t let her.

Johnny is on the phone with Allie offering his condolences for Kate. They agree to meet later at the hospital. Just then, Stefan returns still glowing from his weekend with Chloe. Johnny is confused he didn’t mention Gabi. Stefan says he knows everything but acts like he doesn’t care. He’s still not completely convinced about all Gabi said. How is he supposed to know what to believe? Johnny pipes in with confirmation of everything Gabi said. He explains how he and Wendy went to Jakarta to confront Dr. Rolf - which explains the mysterious trip they took on the DiMera jet.

Stefan now understands Gabi was telling the truth and wants to know why Johnny and Wendy didn’t tell him everything upon their return. Johnny flashes back to EJ begging him not to tell because it would implicate him. Just then, EJ enters the room and looks panicked when he realizes the topic of conversation. Johnny says he kept quiet because of Wendy’s desire to protect her brother. Stefan expresses his disappointment and leaves. EJ immediately thanks Johnny who says he’ll continue to keep quiet. Just then, Allie calls with news that shocks Johnny.

Horton Square: Li is trying to send Gabi a voice text but just can’t find the words. Chloe enters the square and immediately marches over to him. Before he can explain, Chloe tells him she knows EVERYTHING and wants to know why he dragged her into this colossal mess. Li thinks she should consider who would benefit from driving a wedge between her and Brady. A furious Chloe demands he take responsibility for his actions. Li gets smug reminding Chloe that she works for him. She quits on the spot.

Chez Hernandez: Gabi returns and immediately rushes into Rafe’s arms and bursts into tears. She fills Rafe in on what happened and thinks they need to find Dr. Rolf to convince Stefan. Rafe agrees because he also needs the evil doctor to turn evidence against Kristen and Li. He has to get to work and leaves her alone with her plans to reunite with Stefan.

Li arrives to see Gabi and quickly explains he had been funding Dr. Rolf’s lab long before Stefan’s resurrection. His dealings with the evil doctor were all about business. She counters that he chose business above her and has lost her forever. Li tries to appeal to Gabi’s vanity saying she would have done the exact same thing he did. They are the same.

Penthouse: Kristen arrives “home” and spies Rachel’s lunchbox. Just then, Eric arrives fresh from seeing Roman grieve for his wife and sister. He pulls out his piece as his attention now turns to his anger over and concern for Marlena. Not being new to being held at gunpoint, Kristen calmly reminds Eric he’s not a killer. She knew he wasn’t going to hurt Rachel and he won’t hurt her. Eric gets closer saying she’s about to find out what he’s capable of.

Kristen tries to convince him she doesn’t know where the orchid is. Eric doesn’t believe anything she says. She’s a murderer and a rapist (excellent use of history). Every time Kristen tries to speak, Eric tells her to shut the hell up. As Eric points the gun at Kristen’s head, Brady enters. He begs Eric to give him the gun, and after putting up a small fight, he hands the gun over and heads out. Brady turns to Kristen and tells her to pack her bags and go. She tries to use Rachel saying she will be devastated by her departure. Brady doesn’t care and wants her gone.

Brady calls Jeannie Teresa to tell her about Kayla. Afterwards, Kristen returns asking that he not banish her from the residence. He’s done dealing with her and tells her goodbye.

Salem Inn: Nicole arrives at Chloe’s door so they can catch up. She apologizes for telling Gabi that Chloe and Stefan were in Miami. Chloe understands but wishes someone had gotten to her sooner so she hadn’t hit the sheets with him. That being said, her time in Miami with Stefan finally made her stop hurting. Nicole comforts and supports her before Chloe turns the conversation her direction.

Eric stomps into the Salem PD demanding Rafe arrest Kristen. He wants Rafe to bring Kristen in and grill her until she reveals the location of the orchid. Rafe resists and Eric urges him to not let his anger over Nicole cost Marlena her life.

Previous Days of Our Lives (DAYS) Recap: Kayla Brady Johnson Passes Away

Endings

Gabi can’t believe Li’s audacity and tells him to get the hell out. He ignores her and enters which leads her to throw, what appear to be, very delicious cookies at him. He leaves with his tail between his legs. Just after his departure, Stefan arrives.

Allie told Johnny about Kristen hiding the orchid at the mansion. EJ suggests Dr. Rolf may have more serum or be able to recreate it. Johnny says he needs to go talk to Rafe and exits.

Rafe understands how desperate Eric is to save Marlena. That being said, he needs Eric to stand down. If he really wants to help Marlena, Eric needs to leave the Salem PD and get out of his way. Just afterwards, Johnny arrives with the information from Allie about the need to find Dr. Rolf to make more serum. Johnny tells Rafe he knows exactly where Dr. Rolf is.

Nicole tells Chloe she spent a sort of platonic New Year’s eve with EJ. She goes on to explain that Eric is sleeping with Sloan. Just as she’s going to tell Chloe about Kate, Kayla, and Marlena, Brady arrives at the door. He wants to speak with Chloe alone to tell her why he broke up with her. Kristen forced his hand.

Kristen arrives back at the DiMera mansion. EJ wonders what she’s doing there. She announces she has returned home.

Nicole and Eric spy each other across Horton Square.

Keep checking back for the latest Days of Our Lives recaps!